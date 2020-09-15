Pharma-Bio Serv Inc.: Pharma-Bio Serv Files 10-Q for the Quarter Ended July 31, 2020

DORADO, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2020 / Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. ("Pharma-Bio Serv" or the "Company") (OTCQB:PBSV), a compliance, project management and technology transfer support consulting firm that provides services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, medical device, cosmetic, food and allied products industries, today announced it has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2020. The Company has also posted its earnings announcement for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 on its corporate website. You can access both the Form 10-Q and the earnings announcement under the Investor tab at www.pharmabioserv.com using the following links:

Form 10-Q - http://irdirect.net/PBSV/sec_filings

Earnings Announcement - http://irdirect.net/PBSV/press_releases

About Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc.

Pharma-Bio Serv is a compliance, project management, and technology transfer support consulting firm, headquartered in Puerto Rico, servicing the Puerto Rico, United States, Europe and Brazil markets. Pharma-Bio Serv's core business is FDA and international agencies regulatory compliance consulting related services. The Company's global team includes leading engineering and life science professionals, quality assurance managers and directors.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in the Company's Form 10-Q and earnings announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which statements may include information regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, future financial performance, or future operating performance of Pharma-Bio Serv. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates, or projections of management as of the respective dates of the Form 10-Q and the earnings announcement. Although Pharma-Bio Serv's management believes these expectations, estimates, or projections to be reasonable as of the respective dates of the Form 10-Q and the earnings announcement, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business risks, economic uncertainties, including any impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and competitive uncertainties, or other contingencies, which could cause its actual results or performance to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause Pharma-Bio Serv's actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Pharma-Bio Serv's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2019, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which filings are available on www.sec.gov. Pharma-Bio Serv disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events and circumstances, except to the extent required by applicable law.

