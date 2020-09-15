

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $666.42 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $513.37 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $5.87 billion from $5.86 billion last year.



Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $666.42 Mln. vs. $513.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.12 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q3): $5.87 Bln vs. $5.86 Bln last year.



