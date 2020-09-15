The new Learning Analytics Market Research from Technavio indicates Positive and Superior growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Learning Analytics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Emergence of E-learning and M-learning," says a senior analyst for Information Technology at Technavio. As the markets recover Technavio expects the learning analytics market size to grow by USD 4.9 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Learning Analytics Segment Highlights for 2020

The learning analytics market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 28.32%.

Regional Analysis

40% of the growth will originate from the North America region.

The increasing use of IoT and wearable devices, the growing application of learning analytics in game-based learning, and the integration with SIS will significantly influence learning analytics market's growth in this region.

The US and Canada are the key markets for learning analytics in North America

Notes:

The learning analytics market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 30% during the forecast period.

The learning analytics market is segmented by end-user (higher education and K-12), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Blackboard Inc., Civitas Learning Inc., D2L Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc., Microsoft Corp., Pearson Plc, Saba Software Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.

