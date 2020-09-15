Radient Technologies Inc. Reports Financial Results for The Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

Fiscal 2020 Revenues of $18.4 Million

Advances White Label Strategy and Manufacturing Capabilities

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radient Technologies Inc. ("Radient" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: RTI; OTCQX: RDDTF), a manufacturer of high quality cannabinoid-based formulations and products, today announced its fiscal results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 and provided an update on recent corporate developments.

"Despite the many headwinds for the cannabis industry, Radient's fiscal 2020 included several major milestones that have laid the foundations for future growth and profitability," said Denis Taschuk, CEO of Radient. "We have invested a great deal in our infrastructure, intellectual property and technology. Looking ahead we see increased opportunities to monetize our development work in higher margin white label business, while also being able to reduce spending. The strategic shift has begun to take hold and is evident in our success over the past two months."

Fiscal 2020 Corporate Highlights and Recent Developments

Received a license amendment for the Edmonton II expansion, adding licensed space critical to the launch of an expanded line of white label products including cannabis vapes, drink formulations and powders





Successful launch of the bioU brand; Radient's first commercial product launch and the first exclusive brand carried by Medical Cannabis by Shoppers as part of the partnership agreement signed February 2020





Closed a fully subscribed equity offering for gross proceeds of $5.75 million in May 2020 and raised an additional $880,000 through the Company's At-The-Market ("ATM") offering





Received a sales license amendment in June 2020, allowing for the sale of extracts, edibles and topicals directly to provincial distributors. Radient has already successfully registered with four provincial distribution bodies and is expecting new purchase orders imminently





Signed multiple supply and white label agreements including Premium 5, Fluum and Medical Cannabis by Shoppers





Successfully commissioned a vape and liquids filling line in August 2020, substantially increasing white label manufacturing capabilities

Fiscal 2020 Summary

Generated revenue of $18.4 million compared to $214,060 in fiscal 2019. The increase was a result of the Company's first cannabis extract sales and an increase in capacity





Gross profit of $447,947 million for the year reflecting the use of high-priced legacy inventory





The Company recognized impairment losses of $5.8M on inventory and $4.5M on plant and equipment contributing significantly to the increase in losses for the year





Net profit (loss) of ($37.4) million compared to ($27.9) million the previous year, primarily driven by total write-downs of $10.3 million and the investments associated with capacity expansions and product development

Corporate Update

The cannabis market has seen an increasing number of challenges and is in the midst of structural change. The largest cultivators in the country have shuttered millions of square feet of grow space, bringing the market closer to near term equilibrium of supply and demand.

The reduced production of cannabis and slower rollout of 2.0 products has had a follow-on effect of reducing extraction requirements. Bulk extraction prices are expected to remain under pressure as extractors work through excess biomass in the near term.

Radient is taking a prudent approach, given current demand for bulk extraction, to slow capital spending on expansion and focus resources on white label manufacturing and commercializing its significant formulation library. Licensed space in Edmonton II is now being utilized for manufacturing and packaging activities, both critical to the Company's white label offerings. These lines are being used for current white label products and will be increasingly valuable as Radient diversifies its product offerings and customer base.

Additional equipment is now being installed into the plant that will allow for the production of proprietary powder and liquid based formulations. Manufacturing space is being designed for flexibility that will allow for multi use rooms and higher utilization rates. Strategically adding unique product offerings will position the Company for higher margin work and leverage our years of research and development experience.

Radient anticipates having manufacturing capabilities in place by the end of calendar 2020 to offer clients various types of powder and liquid products, including formulations that incorporate nano emulsification and water compatibility. These proprietary formulations have been developed and tested internally and hold the potential for significantly higher margins.

With the Company committed to product formulations and white label manufacturing, the timelines for future expansions have been pushed out. This will have an added benefit of reducing capital expenditures and allowing for more financial and strategic flexibility.

The completion of the Edmonton III plant will be deferred until at least calendar 2021, with the Company able to service its current extraction needs and manufacturing from Edmonton I and II. Edmonton III is expected to serve future growth and any further spending will be directed to increasing product manufacturing capabilities.

European cannabis markets and regulation have also faced challenges and are experiencing slower than expected growth. In order to preserve capital and focus on domestic opportunities, the Company will defer the completion of the German facility at least until the end of 2021.

The management's discussion and analysis for the period and the accompanying financial statements and notes are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Radient

Radient Technologies is a commercial manufacturer of high quality cannabinoid based formulations, ingredients and products. Utilizing a proprietary extraction and downstream processing platform that recovers up to 99% of cannabinoids from the cannabis plant, Radient develops specialty products and ingredients that contain a broad range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles while meeting the highest standards of quality and safety. Please visit www.radientinc.com for more information.

