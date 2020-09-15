The new Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market Research from Technavio indicates Negative and Inferior growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Crash Test Dummies Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the emergence of autonomous and connected vehicles," says a senior analyst for the Consumer Discretionary industry at Technavio. In recent years, automobiles have witnessed notable automation such as automatic door lock system, automatic heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system, automatic wiper systems, and automatic transmission system. This development in the automotive industry has paved the need for vehicles that are completely autonomous. However, connected vehicles and autonomous vehicles need to be tested in different accident scenarios. These testing methods require crash test dummies for analyzing the impact, which, in turn, will augment the growth prospects of this market. As the markets recover Technavio expects the automotive crash test dummies market size to grow by USD 4.06 million during the period 2020-2024.

Automotive Crash Test Dummies Segment Highlights for 2020

The automotive crash test dummies market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of -5.87%.

Male crash test dummies dominated the market in 2019.

The concept of automotive crash testing was adopted from military vehicle or aircraft crash testing. Therefore, most existing crash test dummies are physically fit male crash test dummies.

However, the increasing average weight of a male across the world has compelled the automotive crash test dummies manufacturers to design and develop different types of male dummies that vary in body structure.

The use of such dummies has increased the demand for crash test dummies in this segment. Therefore, market growth in this segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

82% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The presence of stringent safety norms for safety ratings and the increased adoption of safety equipment and technological advancements, which need physical crash testing, will significantly drive automotive crash test dummies market growth in this region over the forecast period.

China and Japan are the key markets for automotive crash test dummies in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Notes:

The automotive crash test dummies market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period.

The automotive crash test dummies market is segmented by type (male crash test dummies, female crash test dummies, and child crash test dummies) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including 4activeSystems GmbH, Dynamic Research Inc., Encocam Ltd., GESAC Inc. Co., Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc., and JASTI Co. Ltd.

