HONG KONG, Sept 15, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass and BnkToTheFuture are pleased to jointly announce a new working partnership that has been formed to bring a number of benefits to both companies. BnkToTheFuture, a pioneering global online investment platform which has facilitated the investment of hundreds of millions of dollars in FinTech and Crypto companies, is investing in Blockpass as a lead investor. BnkToTheFuture will also be integrating Blockpass' KYC Connect solution into its ecosystem to enable fast, simple and efficient KYC and AML services.A global online investment platform that allows qualifying investors to invest in financial innovation including FinTech companies, funds and other new alternative financial products, BnkToTheFuture was established in 2010. With a strong focus on compliance, BnkToTheFuture has a community of over 100,000 professional FinTech investors and has invested in cryptocurrency and blockchain companies such as Coinbase, Kraken, Bitstamp, Circle, Shapeshift, Ripple, Bitfinex and over a hundred others.Blockpass provides a KYC verification SaaS to businesses that operate in regulated industries and an increasingly remote world where trust needs to be verified digitally. Through the Blockpass digital identity protocol, end-users can easily create a verified portable identity that can be re-used to onboard with any service in minutes. Blockpass' unique token, PASS token, is a utility token which facilitates the working of the Blockpass ecosystem and the growth of its user base by rewarding both businesses and individuals that use the platform."It's always a pleasure to work with a company whose aims and values closely match our own," stated Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. "Working with BnkToTheFuture provides a great opportunity for us to extend our services to an even wider audience as we seek to bring the cost of compliance down, both in terms of time and money. BnkToTheFuture's investment and integration of Blockpass reinforces that we must be on the right track!""As the world's longest-standing Bitcoin company and first ever crypto securities business, we have been working on compliance with global securities laws for over a decade now. We decided to invest and integrate with Blockpass in order to streamline meeting our compliance requirements with a pioneer in Blockchain regulatory technology," stated Simon Dixon, CEO BnkToTheFuture.com.Both heavily interested in blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies and regulatory compliance, Blockpass and BnkToTheFuture seek to improve the way existing opportunities and services work by utilising groundbreaking technology. As remote working and online markets are increasingly becoming the norm, innovative and flexible solutions need to be utilised to meet changing needs. Blockpass' efficient compliance services and BnkToTheFuture's investment opportunities represent a new way forward for people and businesses in a technologically developed world.About BlockpassBlockpass is a unique, reusable digital identity (DID) solution for organizations that participate in regulated industries and in the increasingly remote business environment where trust needs to be verified digitally. Blockpass offers an alternative process to cumbersome, repetitive and expensive Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks through a seamless merchant dashboard that is setup immediately with pay-as-you-go and no initial fee. Blockpass' KYC Connect platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly. In response to the Covid pandemic, Blockpass recently developed a digital certificate service for Covid infection and antibody verification testing.

About BnkToTheFutureBnkToTheFuture is a global Online Investment Platform allowing qualifying investors to build their investment portfolio in the equity of Crypto & FinTech companies, security tokens and other new alternative financial products. BnkToTheFuture was the very first securities business in the crypto market launching shortly after Bitcoin in 2010 and now has a community of over 100,000+ qualified investors from all over the world who have invested over $850 million in funding rounds listed on its online investment platform. BnkToTheFuture portfolio companies include Coinbase, Circle, Blockchain.com, Kraken, BitStamp, BitFinex, ShapeShift, BitPay, Ripple Labs and over 100 others.