COVID-19 market impact analysis anticipates Neutral and at Par growth of the calcium carbonate market, while 65% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period, according to Technavio report Global calcium carbonate market with COVID-19 analysis
Precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) is integral in the paper industry owing to its superior characteristics and features. PCC is also used in the paper industry as a coating pigment, filler additive, brightening agent, and surface finish additive. PCC enhances the gloss and promotes paper bonding while providing fine particle size and aiding in the effortless application. Technavio's calcium carbonate market research analysis identifies the growing importance of PCC in the paper industry to be one of the primary growth factors for the calcium carbonate market. As PCC is manufactured by chemical processes, manufacturers can regulate the physical and chemical properties of the PCC particles. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by end-user (paper, plastics, paint, adhesives and sealants, and others), type (GCC and PCC), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Competitive vendor landscape
The global calcium carbonate market is highly competitive with major vendors such as CRH Plc, GCCP Resources Ltd., Imerys SA, J M Huber Corp., Lhoist Group, Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Co., OKUTAMA KOGYO Co. Ltd., Omya International AG, and SCHAEFER KALK (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD., competing based on price, quality, and market presence.
"Apart from the importance of PCC in the paper industry, the increasing consumption in the paints and coatings industry and gaining prominence of calcium carbonate as industrial fillers are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Top Five Calcium Carbonate Market Vendors
CRH Plc
CRH Plc operates its business under various segments such as Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and building products. The company offers calcium carbonate, which is used in various industries.
GCCP Resources Ltd.
GCCP Resources Ltd. operates its business under a unified business segment. The company offers calcium carbonate, which is used in various industries.
Imerys SA
Imerys SA has business operations under various segments, namely energy solutions specialties, filtration performance additives, ceramic materials, and high resistance minerals. The company offers calcium carbonate, which is used in various industries.
J M Huber Corp.
J M Huber Corp. operates its business under four segments, which include CP Kelco, Huber engineered materials, Huber engineered woods, and Huber Resources Corp. The company offers calcium carbonate, which is used in various industries.
Lhoist Group
Lhoist Group operates its businesses under a unified business segment. The company offers calcium carbonate, which is used in various industries.
