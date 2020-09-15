COVID-19 market impact analysis anticipates Negative and Inferior growth of the dishwasher market, while 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period, according to Technavio report Global dishwasher market with COVID-19 analysis

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005888/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dishwasher Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The changing kitchen designs is one of the major factors driving the market growth. A rise in investment has been noted with respect to kitchen designs that are sophisticated but easy to maintain. As a result, kitchen designs have undergone a drastic transformation over the past decade with new innovations in terms of color schemes and different kinds of cabinets. This changing preference among the consumers encourages vendors to add new streamlined appliances to their portfolio such as under-the-sink dishwashers to cater to homeowners who have restricted kitchen spaces. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (freestanding dishwasher and built-in dishwasher), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Competitive vendor landscape

The global dishwasher market is highly competitive with major vendors such as AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Miele Cie. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, The Middleby Corp., Transform SR Brands LLC, and Whirlpool Corp., competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"Apart from the changing kitchen designs, the product innovation in terms of technology, performance, features, design, and capacity of loading and increasing labor costs, busier lifestyles, and increasing influence of western lifestyle on APAC countries can boost sales in urban areas are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top Five Dishwasher Market Vendors

AB Electrolux

AB Electrolux operates its business in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers a range of freestanding and built-in dishwashers. In addition, the company also offers additional range of dishwashers through its Frigidaire brand.

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. operates its business under six segments, which include refrigerator, air conditioner, washing machine, kitchen appliance, water appliance, equipment product and integrated channel services. The company offers a wide range of dishwasher products under Built-In Top Control Dishwashers, Built-In Front Control Dishwashers, Under-the-Sink Dishwashers, and Portable Dishwashers categories through its GE Appliances business division. In addition, the company offers built-in dishwasher products such as Haier Smart Top Control with Stainless Steel Interior Dishwasher with Sanitize Cycle and Haier 18" Stainless Steel Interior Dishwasher with Sanitize Cycle under the Haier brand name. The company also offers dishwasher products through its Fisher Paykel brand.

LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics Inc. has business operations under various segments, namely home appliance air solution, home entertainment, mobile communications, vehicle components, business-to-business, LG Innotek, and other segments. The company offers a wide range of front control and top control dishwashers.

Miele Cie. KG

Miele Cie. KG operates its business under professional and domestic customers segments. The company offers a wide range of built-in dishwasher, free-standing dishwasher, and professional dishwasher products.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH operates its businesses under segments: mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and building technology. The company offers a wide range of free-standing and built-in dishwashers.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Custom Reports with Industry COVID-19 Analysis

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Commercial Undercounter Dishwasher Market 2020-2024 The market research study identifies AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Jackson WWS Inc., JLA Ltd., MEIKO Maschinenbau GmbH Co. KG, Miele Cie. KG, MVP Group Corp., The Clark Associates Co., and Winterhalter Gastronom GmbH, as the leading players in the global commercial undercounter dishwasher market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Freestanding dishwasher Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Built-in dishwasher Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Electrolux

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Miele Cie. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

The Middleby Corp.

Transform SR Brands LLC

Whirlpool Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005888/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/