EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2020

PR Newswire

London, September 14

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 AUGUST 2020

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.4
2Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 3.3
3SanofiHealth CareFrance 3.0
4Taiwan Semiconductor ADRInformation TechnologyTaiwan 3.0
5Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 2.9
6Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.8
7Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 2.8
8NokiaInformation TechnologyFinland 2.8
9VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.8
10Samsung SDIInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.6
11Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities FundFinancialsOther 2.6
12NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.6
13AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 2.5
14Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 2.5
15AntofagastaMaterialsUnited Kingdom 2.5
16SonyConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.4
17Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 2.4
18PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.4
19CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.2
20Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.2
21ComsysIndustrialsJapan 2.2
22China MobileCommunication ServicesChina 2.2
23Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.2
24OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.1
25BayerHealth CareGermany 2.0
26TotalEnergyFrance 2.0
27Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan 2.0
28INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.0
29Japan TobaccoConsumer StaplesJapan 2.0
30Murata ManufacturingInformation TechnologyJapan 1.9
31CredicorpFinancialsPeru 1.7
32East Japan RailwayIndustrialsJapan 1.7
33ENIEnergyItaly 1.6
34BPEnergyUnited Kingdom 1.5
35TelefonicaCommunication ServicesSpain 1.4
36CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.3
Total equity investments83.5
Cash and other net assets16.5
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 August 2020% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK27.5
Japan19.4
Asia Pacific ex Japan16.4
United Kingdom12.6
Americas5.0
Other2.6
Cash and other net assets16.5
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 August 2020 % of Net Assets
Health Care20.7
Communication Services13.9
Information Technology13.1
Financials10.8
Consumer Staples5.4
Industrials5.2
Energy5.1
Consumer Discretionary4.8
Materials2.5
Real Estate2.0
Cash and other net assets16.5
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 August 2020, the net assets of the Company were £112,779,000.

15 September 2020

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

