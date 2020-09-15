EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2020
London, September 14
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 AUGUST 2020
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|1
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.4
|2
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|3.3
|3
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|3.0
|4
|Taiwan Semiconductor ADR
|Information Technology
|Taiwan
|3.0
|5
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.9
|6
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.8
|7
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.8
|8
|Nokia
|Information Technology
|Finland
|2.8
|9
|Vodafone
|Communication Services
|United Kingdom
|2.8
|10
|Samsung SDI
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.6
|11
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
|Financials
|Other
|2.6
|12
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.6
|13
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|2.5
|14
|Astellas Pharma
|Health Care
|Japan
|2.5
|15
|Antofagasta
|Materials
|United Kingdom
|2.5
|16
|Sony
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|2.4
|17
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
|2.4
|18
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|2.4
|19
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.2
|20
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.2
|21
|Comsys
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.2
|22
|China Mobile
|Communication Services
|China
|2.2
|23
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Communication Services
|Singapore
|2.2
|24
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.1
|25
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.0
|26
|Total
|Energy
|France
|2.0
|27
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
|2.0
|28
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.0
|29
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Staples
|Japan
|2.0
|30
|Murata Manufacturing
|Information Technology
|Japan
|1.9
|31
|Credicorp
|Financials
|Peru
|1.7
|32
|East Japan Railway
|Industrials
|Japan
|1.7
|33
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|1.6
|34
|BP
|Energy
|United Kingdom
|1.5
|35
|Telefonica
|Communication Services
|Spain
|1.4
|36
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|1.3
|Total equity investments
|83.5
|Cash and other net assets
|16.5
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|31 August 2020
|% of Net Assets
|Europe ex UK
|27.5
|Japan
|19.4
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|16.4
|United Kingdom
|12.6
|Americas
|5.0
|Other
|2.6
|Cash and other net assets
|16.5
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|31 August 2020
|% of Net Assets
|Health Care
|20.7
|Communication Services
|13.9
|Information Technology
|13.1
|Financials
|10.8
|Consumer Staples
|5.4
|Industrials
|5.2
|Energy
|5.1
|Consumer Discretionary
|4.8
|Materials
|2.5
|Real Estate
|2.0
|Cash and other net assets
|16.5
|100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 31 August 2020, the net assets of the Company were £112,779,000.
15 September 2020
The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF
