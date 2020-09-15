EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2020

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 AUGUST 2020

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.4 2 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 3.3 3 Sanofi Health Care France 3.0 4 Taiwan Semiconductor ADR Information Technology Taiwan 3.0 5 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 2.9 6 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.8 7 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 2.8 8 Nokia Information Technology Finland 2.8 9 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 2.8 10 Samsung SDI Information Technology South Korea 2.6 11 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund Financials Other 2.6 12 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.6 13 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 2.5 14 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 2.5 15 Antofagasta Materials United Kingdom 2.5 16 Sony Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.4 17 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.4 18 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.4 19 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.2 20 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.2 21 Comsys Industrials Japan 2.2 22 China Mobile Communication Services China 2.2 23 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.2 24 Orange Communication Services France 2.1 25 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.0 26 Total Energy France 2.0 27 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 2.0 28 ING Financials Netherlands 2.0 29 Japan Tobacco Consumer Staples Japan 2.0 30 Murata Manufacturing Information Technology Japan 1.9 31 Credicorp Financials Peru 1.7 32 East Japan Railway Industrials Japan 1.7 33 ENI Energy Italy 1.6 34 BP Energy United Kingdom 1.5 35 Telefonica Communication Services Spain 1.4 36 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.3 Total equity investments 83.5 Cash and other net assets 16.5 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 August 2020 % of Net Assets Europe ex UK 27.5 Japan 19.4 Asia Pacific ex Japan 16.4 United Kingdom 12.6 Americas 5.0 Other 2.6 Cash and other net assets 16.5 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 August 2020 % of Net Assets Health Care 20.7 Communication Services 13.9 Information Technology 13.1 Financials 10.8 Consumer Staples 5.4 Industrials 5.2 Energy 5.1 Consumer Discretionary 4.8 Materials 2.5 Real Estate 2.0 Cash and other net assets 16.5 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 August 2020, the net assets of the Company were £112,779,000.

15 September 2020

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF