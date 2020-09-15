

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK labor market statistics. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 4.1 percent in July from 3.9 percent in June.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the euro and the franc.



The pound was worth 1.2858 against the greenback, 135.85 against the yen, 1.1656 against the franc and 0.9251 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

