Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Honour the Best in Class in Asia-Pacific Industry

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan 2020 Best Practices Awards honoured Asia-Pacific organizations that have accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs and have continually demonstrated excellence.

"These awards acknowledge and honour the best-in-class companies which have continually demonstrated excellence in their respective industries. I am confident they will continue to inspire through their achievements in their respective fields," said Shivaji Das, Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology combined with extensive research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and benchmarking to shortlist deserving companies in each category. With real-time performance indicators such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best in the Asia-Pacific region.

17 awards were presented that were segmented into regional and national categories. Frost & Sullivan congratulates all recipients of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.

Award Titles & Category Award Recipients Regional awards 2020 Asia-Pacific 5G Customer Value Leadership Award Amdocs 2020 Southeast Asia Building Automation Systems Customer Value Leadership Award Azbil Corporation 2020 Asia-Pacific Cyber Intelligence Technology Innovation Leadership Award Cyfirma 2020 Asia-Pacific IoT Technology Vendor of the Year Intel Corporation 2020 Asia-Pacific Smart Utility Communications Platform Company of the Year Trilliant Networks Inc National awards 2020 Australia Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Provider of the Year Probe Group 2020 Japan IoT Service Provider of the Year NTT Communications 2020 Japan Data Center Service Provider of the Year NTT Communications 2020 Indonesia Digital Services Provider of the Year Indosat Ooredoo 2020 Indonesia IT Services Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award PT. Mastersystem Infotama 2020 Malaysia Managed Security Service Provider of the Year Heitech Padu Berhad 2020 Malaysia Integrated Poultry Market Leadership Award Leong Hup International Berhad 2020 Malaysia Home Improvement Retail Market Leadership Award Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad 2020 Malaysia Car Subscription Company of the Year Renault - TC Euro Cars Sdn Bhd 2020 Malaysia ERP Software Vendor of the Year Sage Software Sdn Bhd 2020 Malaysia Financial Accounting Software Vendor of the Year Sage Software Sdn Bhd 2020 Singapore Data Center Services Provider of the Year ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

