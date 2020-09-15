CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 16.09.2020;Das Instrument UEF2 LU0950672476 UBS-E.-M.JP.H.TO EO AAEO ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.09.2020

The instrument UEF2 LU0950672476 UBS-E.-M.JP.H.TO EO AAEO ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 16.09.2020

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de