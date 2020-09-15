DJ Transactions in own shares

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Transactions in own shares 15-Sep-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 15 September 2020 Hibernia REIT plc (the "Company") Transactions in own shares The Company announces that on 14 September 2020 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's &euro25m share buyback programme announced on 7 August 2020. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares 200,000 Nil purchased Highest price paid (per &euro1.1160 n/a ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per &euro1.1000 n/a ordinary share) Volume weighted average &euro1.1079 n/a price paid (per ordinary share) Following the settlement of the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 680,251,620 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended). Trading venue Currency Aggregated Volume Volume Weighted Average Price XDUB EUR 200,000 1.1079 XLON EUR Nil n/a In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below. Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary Appendix Transaction Details Issuer Name Hibernia REIT plc LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 ISIN IE00BGHQ1986 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR Euronext Dublin Number of Price per Trading Time of Transaction Shares Share venue transaction Reference Number (EUR) 6,202 1.1160 XDUB 08:25:44 00023410749TRDU1 6,202 1.1160 XDUB 08:25:44 00023410750TRDU1 2,963 1.1120 XDUB 08:32:29 00023410779TRDU1 490 1.1060 XDUB 08:39:51 00023410827TRDU1 2,743 1.1060 XDUB 08:39:51 00023410828TRDU1 5,594 1.1140 XDUB 09:08:35 00023411037TRDU1 3,077 1.1140 XDUB 09:13:21 00023411082TRDU1 2,943 1.1140 XDUB 09:21:13 00023411157TRDU1 2,990 1.1140 XDUB 09:30:18 00023411213TRDU1 3,077 1.1120 XDUB 09:34:38 00023411228TRDU1 2,814 1.1120 XDUB 09:34:38 00023411229TRDU1 2,979 1.1100 XDUB 09:39:41 00023411257TRDU1 2,977 1.1080 XDUB 09:50:00 00023411299TRDU1 2,937 1.1020 XDUB 10:40:48 00023411556TRDU1 2,938 1.1020 XDUB 10:40:48 00023411557TRDU1 7,860 1.1020 XDUB 10:40:48 00023411558TRDU1 3,164 1.1080 XDUB 11:16:35 00023411787TRDU1 5,496 1.1080 XDUB 11:16:35 00023411789TRDU1 2,666 1.1040 XDUB 11:47:17 00023412022TRDU1 5,910 1.1040 XDUB 11:47:17 00023412023TRDU1 2,706 1.1040 XDUB 11:47:17 00023412024TRDU1 8,670 1.1080 XDUB 12:49:28 00023412598TRDU1 5,824 1.1080 XDUB 12:49:28 00023412599TRDU1 2,058 1.1080 XDUB 12:49:28 00023412600TRDU1 2,651 1.1060 XDUB 12:58:46 00023412644TRDU1 2,840 1.1040 XDUB 13:20:44 00023412795TRDU1 2,945 1.1040 XDUB 13:20:44 00023412796TRDU1 6,318 1.1060 XDUB 14:21:35 00023413522TRDU1 13,060 1.1060 XDUB 14:21:35 00023413523TRDU1 2,835 1.1040 XDUB 14:29:26 00023413659TRDU1 2,922 1.1000 XDUB 14:32:02 00023413821TRDU1 759 1.1080 XDUB 15:49:13 00023414950TRDU1 3,814 1.1080 XDUB 15:49:13 00023414951TRDU1 7,000 1.1080 XDUB 15:49:13 00023414952TRDU1 46 1.1080 XDUB 15:49:13 00023414953TRDU1 4,600 1.1080 XDUB 15:49:13 00023414954TRDU1 21,533 1.1080 XDUB 15:49:13 00023414955TRDU1 2,558 1.1080 XDUB 15:52:27 00023415026TRDU1 247 1.1080 XDUB 15:52:27 00023415027TRDU1 1,492 1.1080 XDUB 15:57:04 00023415133TRDU1 1,275 1.1080 XDUB 15:57:04 00023415134TRDU1 6,002 1.1060 XDUB 16:00:12 00023415186TRDU1 2,961 1.1060 XDUB 16:00:12 00023415187TRDU1 374 1.1080 XDUB 16:14:41 00023415527TRDU1 2,504 1.1080 XDUB 16:14:41 00023415528TRDU1 2,678 1.1080 XDUB 16:17:43 00023415617TRDU1 3,004 1.1080 XDUB 16:20:11 00023415675TRDU1 2,953 1.1080 XDUB 16:22:24 00023415719TRDU1 2,804 1.1080 XDUB 16:24:30 00023415795TRDU1 482 1.1080 XDUB 16:26:18 00023415849TRDU1 4,063 1.1080 XDUB 16:26:34 00023415857TRDU1 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: POS TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 84107 EQS News ID: 1131413 End of Announcement EQS News Service

