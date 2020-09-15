

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Chemring Group Plc. (CHG.L) said that its expectations for fiscal year 2020 are towards the upper end of current analyst expectations.



Trading for the period ended 14 September 2020 has progressed as planned, the company said.



The expected outturn for the year ending 31 October 2020 is towards the upper end of current analyst expectations.



Order intake to 31 August 2020 was up 4% on the same period last year. The Group's order book at the same date was 452 million pounds compared to 449 million pounds last year.



The company expects to be able to maintain strong level of operating cash conversion and net debt level through to year end.



