SDL's End-to-end Intelligent Language Solution Generates Ten-fold Efficiency Gain for Leading Distributor of Electronics

SDL (LSE: SDL), the intelligent language and content company, announces that RS Components, a leading international distributor of Electronic, Electrical and Industrial components, has turned to SDL's intelligent language solution to translate its entire catalog of 600,000 products (containing 30 million words) into 12 languages-while producing a ten-fold efficiency gain in translation times for new products from 10 days to one.

"Customers today demand content in their own language. Sounds easy, but with our enormous catalog of content it's incredibly difficult to ensure the information they receive is up-to-date, consistent and to the highest standards," said Dominic Pemberton, Vice President Content, RS Components. "Thanks to SDL we're now able to deliver this level of service, while continually growing our catalog to respond to new industrial and electronic trends."

An end-to-end SDL solution was designed-combining SDL Machine Translation (MT) and SDL Translation Management System (TMS)-and tightly integrated with RS Components' existing content management systems and processes. A daily drop of content is automatically sent from RS Component's content team to SDL MT, where it is translated and published live in the catalog. SDL TMS oversees the entire process, ensuring efficiencies and consistency of content.

"Speed of response to emerging trends is what makes brands stand out in today's hyper-competitive retail environment," explains Thomas Labarthe, Group Revenue Officer, SDL. "RS Components is doing just that by using SDL's intelligent language solution to dramatically increase time-to-market for new products globally-well ahead of competitors."

SDL Machine Translation is an enterprise-grade solution for those looking to apply the latest in neural machine translation to automatically translate content. With over 20 years of experience, SDL has used the latest advances in the field of artificial intelligence to create a solution that helps organizations break the language barriers for content-intensive processes securely, at scale. SDL TMS automates workflows and approval processes and applies translation best practices. The combined power of SDL MT and SDL TMS ensures that companies like RS Components can meet complex global translation demands.

Click here to read full case study: https://www.sdl.com/products-and-solutions/translation/sdl-machine-translation/resources/rs-components-case-study

About RS Components

RS Components is a trading brand of Electrocomponents plc, a global omni-channel solutions partner for industrial customers and suppliers who are involved in designing, building or maintaining industrial equipment and facilities. We aim to offer our customers unrivalled choice of product technologies, solve problems with innovative solutions and deliver a world-class customer experience, making it easy to do business with us. We stock more than 500,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers. We solve problems and provide a wide range of value-added solutions to over one million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 50,000 parcels a day. Electrocomponents plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the last financial year ended 31 March 2020 reported revenue of £1.95 billion. Electrocomponents plc has six operating brands; RS Components, Allied Electronics Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, DesignSpark and IESA. For more information on RS, please visit the website at https://uk.rs-online.com/web/.

About SDL

SDL (LSE: SDL) is the intelligent language and content company. Our purpose is to enable global understanding, allowing organizations to communicate with their audiences worldwide, whatever the language, channel or touchpoint. We work with over 4,500 enterprise customers including 90 of the world's top brands and the majority of the largest companies in our target sectors. We help our customers overcome their content challenges of volume, velocity, quality, fragmentation, compliance and understanding through our unique combination of language services, language technologies and content technologies. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005119/en/

Contacts:

Media:

SDL

Denis Davies

Corporate Communications

ddavies@sdl.com

+44 1628 410105