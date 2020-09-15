Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved a label update for HYQVIA (Human Normal Immunoglobulin 10% and Recombinant Human Hyaluronidase) broadening its use and making it the first and only facilitated subcutaneous immunoglobulin replacement therapy in adults, adolescents and children with an expanded range of secondary immunodeficiencies (SID). With the update, HYQVIA is now indicated for use as a replacement therapy in adults, children and adolescents (0-18 years) with SID who suffer from severe or recurrent infections, ineffective antimicrobial treatment and either proven scientific antibody failure (PSAF) or serum IgG level of <4 g/l.

The label update was based on the body of evidence from clinical trials that have demonstrated that subcutaneous administration of immunoglobulin has been shown to decrease the rate of infections in patients with SID and follows an update made by the EMA to the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) for human normal immunoglobulin for intravenous administration (IVIg) which went into effect in 2019.1,2 The efficacy and safety of HYQVIA has also been evaluated in a retrospective single-centre study in patients with immunodeficiencies secondary to haematologic malignancies.3 The safety profile of HYQVIA has remained unchanged with the expanded label.

"Over the past 10 years, we have seen demand for plasma-derived therapies, including Takeda immunoglobulin therapies, grow at an accelerated rate, reflecting how important these therapeutic options have become in the treatment of a variety of rare, life-threatening, chronic and genetic disease, including primary and secondary immunodeficiencies," said Kristina Allikmets, Head of Plasma Derived Therapy Research Development at Takeda. "With this expanded label, an expanded range of patients suffering from secondary immunodeficiencies now have HYQVIA as an option offering the flexibility of once-a-month treatment self-administered at home or with support of a medical professional in a healthcare setting."

Takeda has a long-standing heritage in leading the development of innovative treatments for patients living with primary and secondary immunodeficiencies, which includes a broad immunoglobulin portfolio that can be tailored to each person's unique treatment administration requirements.

About Immunodeficiency Disorders

Primary immunodeficiencies (PID) are a group of over 400 genetic disorders in which part of the body's immune system is missing or does not function properly.4 Global estimates project that up to 6 million people may be living with PID, but only 650,000 people worldwide have been diagnosed.5,6,7

Secondary immunodeficiency (SID) develops in patients who have a weakened immune system as a result of a disease or therapeutic intervention.8 Both conditions can result in impaired or insufficient antibodies, with risk of recurring serious infections and hospitalisation.8 SID has been estimated to be 30-fold more common than PID.9 The increased use of treatments that target B cells may also be contributing to the prevalence of SID.10 SID is often treated initially with prophylactic antibiotics. In patients where prophylactic antibiotics fail or are contraindicated, replacement immunoglobulin (IG) has been shown to effectively reduce infections.8

About HYQVIA (Human Normal Immunoglobulin 10% and Recombinant Human Hyaluronidase)

HYQVIA (Human Normal Immunoglobulin 10% and Recombinant Human Hyaluronidase) is a dual vial unit consisting of one vial of human normal immunoglobulin (IGI 10%) and one vial of recombinant human hyaluronidase (rHuPH20) for subcutaneous (SC) administration. The therapeutically active component of HYQVIA is human normal immunoglobulin (IGI 10%), manufactured from human plasma for fractionation compliant to European Pharmacopoeia. HYQVIA allows administration of IgG SC every 3 or 4 weeks as an alternative to IV administration or more frequent SC administration. In the EU, it is approved for use as a replacement therapy in adults, children and adolescents (0-18 years) in primary immunodeficiency syndromes with impaired antibody production and secondary immunodeficiencies in patients who suffer from severe or recurrent infections, ineffective antimicrobial treatment and either proven specific antibody failure (PSAF) or serum IgG level of <4 g/l.

HYQVIA Safety Information for Europe

Please consult the HYQVIA Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) before prescribing.

HYQVIA must not be used by patients with a hypersensitivity to human immunoglobulins, especially in very rare cases of IgA deficiency when the patient has antibodies against IgA. HYQVIA must not be used by patients with a systemic hypersensitivity to hyaluronidase or recombinant human hyaluronidase. HYQVIA must not be used by patients with a hypersensitivity to any of the excipients, including glycine.

HYQVIA must not be given intravenously.

Patients should be closely monitored and carefully observed for any adverse reactions throughout the infusion period, particularly patients starting with HYQVIA treatment. In case of adverse reaction, either the rate of administration must be reduced or the infusion stopped. The treatment required depends on the nature and severity of the adverse reaction.

In case of shock, standard medical treatment for shock should be implemented. Thromboembolic events (e.g. myocardial infarction, cerebral vascular accident, deep vein thrombosis, and pulmonary embolism), renal dysfunction/failure, aseptic meningitis syndrome, and hemolysis have been observed with IG 10% administered intravenously and cannot be excluded with use of HYQVIA. Thrombotic events and haemolysis have also been reported in association with the subcutaneous administration of immunoglobulin products.

Human normal immunoglobulin and human serum albumin (stabilizer of the recombinant human hyaluronidase) are produced from human plasma and may carry a risk of transmitting infectious agents.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Diseases, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

Important Notice

For the purposes of this notice, "press release" means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press release is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this press release, "Takeda" is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda's future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as "targets", "plans", "believes", "hopes", "continues", "expects", "aims", "intends", "ensures", "will", "may", "should", "would", "could" "anticipates", "estimates", "projects" or similar expressions or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements in this document are based on Takeda's estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Such forward-looking statements do not represent any guarantee by Takeda or its management of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda's global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations; the success of or failure of product development programs; decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; and the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda's operations and the timing of any such divestment(s), any of which may cause Takeda's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For more information on these and other factors which may affect Takeda's results, performance, achievements, or financial position, see "Item 3. Key Information-D. Risk Factors" in Takeda's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda's other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda's website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/reports/sec-filings/ or at www.sec.gov. Future results, performance, achievements or financial position of Takeda could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Persons receiving this press release should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. Takeda undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast or projection of Takeda's future results.

1 Cinetto F., Scarpa R., Neri R., Rizzo F., Compagno N. and Agostini C. (2017). "Subcutaneous Ig replacement therapy in primary and secondary hypogammaglobulinemia: A retrospective single centre study of 203 patients (Abst.)." Allergy European Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Suppl. S103(72): 252-253.

2 Vacca, A., Melaccio A., Sportelli A., Solimando A. G., Dammacco F. and Ria R. (2018). "Subcutaneous immunoglobulins in patients with multiple myeloma and secondary hypogammaglobulinemia: a randomized trial." Clin Immunol 191: 110-115.

3 Dimou, M., T. Iliakis, D. Maltezas, A. Bitsani, S. Kalyva, A. Koudouna, S. Kotsanti, P. Petsa, P. Papaioannou, M. C. Kyrtsonis and P. Panayiotidis (2018). "Efficacy-safety of Facilitated Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin in Immunodeficiency Due to Hematological Malignancies. A Single-Center Retrospective Analysis." Anticancer Res 38(7): 4187-4191.

4 Gruber C., Bogunovic D. Hum Genet. 2020 Feb 17. doi: 10.1007/s00439-020-02131-9.

5 Rezaei N et al. Introduction on Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases. In: Rezaei N, Aghamohammadi A, and Notarangelo LJ (Eds.), Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases 2017:1-81.

6 Parvaneh L. et al. Eur Ann Allergy Clin Immunol 2019; 51(1):32-37.

7 Lindegren M.L. et al. MMWR Recomm Rep 2004; 53:1-29.

8 Jolles S., Chapel H., Litzman J. (2017). When to initiate immunoglobulin replacement therapy (IGRT) in antibody deficiency: a practical approach. Clinical and experimental immunology, 188(3), 333-341. https://doi.org/10.1111/cei.12915.

9 Monleón Bonet C et al., Expert Rev Clin Immunol. 2020

10 Patel S.Y., Carbone J. and Jolles S. (2019) The Expanding Field of Secondary Antibody Deficiency: Causes, Diagnosis, and Management. Front. Immunol. 10:33. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2019.00033.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005293/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Japanese Media

Kazumi Kobayashi

kazumi.kobayashi@takeda.com

+81 (0) 3-3278-2095

Media outside Japan

Laura Craggs

laura.craggs@takeda.com

+44 78 968 90792