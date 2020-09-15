

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - The chief executive officer of BHP Group Plc. (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) Mike Henry's fixed pay was set at US$1.87 million per annum, which included a base salary of US$1.70 million per annum plus a pension contribution of 10 per cent of base salary. This level of fixed pay was a reduction of 12 per cent from Andrew Mackenzie's fixed pay of US$2.125 million per annum.



Mike Henry was appointed CEO and Executive Director effective 1 January 2020.



Andrew Mackenzie stepped down as CEO and a Director of the Group on 31 December 2019, and he retired from BHP on 31 March 2020.



In fiscal year 2020, the company's tax, royalty and other payments to governments totalled US$9.1 billion. Of this, 82.2 per cent or US$7.5 billion was paid in Australia, BHP said in statement.



During the last decade, the company paid US$85.0 billion globally in taxes, royalties and other payments, including US$64.2 billion or about A$76 billion in Australia.



