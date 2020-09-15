

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vectura Group plc (VEC.L) reported that its profit for the six-months ended 30 June 2020 was 1.6 million pounds or 0.3 pence per share compared to loss 13.2 million pounds or 2.0 pence per share in the prior year.



Profit before tax was 3.2 million pounds, compared to a loss of 13.4 million pounds in the prior year.



Total revenue were 89.7 million pounds, down 2.2% from the prior period.



The Group expects to maintain momentum on the execution of its services based strategy during the second half of 2020.



