Myomectomy Market Size Worth USD 1.1 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 9.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global myomectomy market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. An increasing number of patients suffering from health issues such as uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and chronic pelvic pain are factors driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Based on type, the abdominal myomectomy segment dominated the market with a share of 39.4% in 2019, as this procedure is the established permanent solution for large fibroids growing in the uterine wall

On the basis of product, others segment dominated the overall market with a share of 36.64% in 2019. Since, this segment offers benefits such as same-day procedure, less invasive treatment, and faster recovery as compared to other products

North America dominated the market with a major share of 53.05% in 2019 owing to the increasing uterus related illnesses in the region and availability of the latest treatment procedures.

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Myomectomy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Abdominal, Hysteroscopic, Laparoscopic), By Product (Laparoscopic Power Morcellators, Harmonic Scalpel, Laparoscopic Sealer), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/myomectomy-market

Myomectomy is the surgical method to eradicate fibroids without affecting the healthy tissue of the uterus. Fibroids majorly develop in 50.0% of women, which have led to increased demand for the procedure and it preserves the uterus, unlike hysterectomy. Therefore, it is considered the standard of care for eliminating fibroids. This is anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, increased patient preference for less invasive treatments is expected to boost the market growth. Nowadays, minimally invasive treatment options for the procedure include laparoscopic or robotic, and hysteroscopic myomectomy. All these techniques are minimally invasive and eliminate the need for general anesthesia. These procedures also cause less discomfort and post-operative pain.

Furthermore, the incorporation of new technologies and the introduction of new products by market players are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. For instance, Intuitive Surgical has launched the Single Port Platform"-da Vinci SP Surgical System. It enables doctors with robotic-assisted technology intended for deep and narrow access to tissue during various urological procedures.

Grand View Research has segmented the global myomectomy market on the basis of type, product, and region:

Myomectomy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Abdominal Myomectomy



Hysteroscopic Myomectomy



Laparoscopic Myomectomy

Myomectomy Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Laparoscopic Power Morcellators



Harmonic Scalpe



Laparoscopic Sealer



Others

Myomectomy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina





Colombia



The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA)

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Myomectomy Market

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

CONMED Corporation

INSIGHTEC

CooperSurgical Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical

Karl Storz

B. Braun Melsungen AG.

