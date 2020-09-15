After several years of intense development, prototype validation and series-production preparation, NWS Instruments AG is pleased to announce the following direct-to-customer export pricing1 2 3 for currently planned instruments for each of the years 2020 to 2022.
Pricing 2020 2022
For Full Payment Received in
2020
2021
2022
Akrobat 1x
1.250,- CHF
1.375,- CHF
Akrobat 4x
2.000,- CHF
2.500,- CHF
23mm f/3,5 APO
5.500,- CHF
6.000,- CHF
6.500,- CHF
110mm f/3,2 APO
3.500,- CHF
3.850,- CHF
4.250,- CHF
23mm APO 110mm APO Set
8.000,- CHF
8.750,- CHF
9.500,- CHF
1All prices in CHF (Swiss Francs), FOB Lenzburg, Switzerland
2All prices exclude delivery, customs duties or applicable local taxes.
3Deliveries within Switzerland will be levied the Swiss VAT at 7.7%.
Two sales periods are planned for our instruments in 2020:
1. Pre-Sale Period
October 1, 2020 to October 14, 2020
The Pre-Sale period is by invitation only. Eligible participants will be notified via email and be given an opportunity to purchase their instruments with preferential pricing and delivery availability.
The number of eligible participants is limited to those who complete the secure sign-in form on our website to register their interest in this special one-time event. NWS Instruments AG will contact potential participants and determine eligibility.
2. Kickstarter Campaign
November 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020
Our Kickstarter campaign will allow interested parties to become our financial "backers" through purchase of complete instruments as well as instrument vouchers in smaller denominations that can be applied to future purchases. "Super Early Bird", "Early Bird" and "Lucky Bird" periods offer benefits ranging from 1.7% to 25.0% off our published prices.
Full details are available on our updated website at www.nws-instruments.ch
About NWS Instruments AG
NWS Instruments AG was founded by industry veterans to serve expert users by inventing, designing and producing precision optical and mechanical instruments. All our designs are originals conceived and refined by the NWS team, with precision manufacturing, assembly and quality control performed in Switzerland and shipped directly to customers worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005067/en/
Contacts:
Media:
In English nws-english on Skype, steven.lee@nws-instruments.ch
auf Deutsch nws-deutsch on Skype, bernhard.michel@nws-instruments.ch