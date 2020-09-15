After several years of intense development, prototype validation and series-production preparation, NWS Instruments AG is pleased to announce the following direct-to-customer export pricing1 2 3 for currently planned instruments for each of the years 2020 to 2022.

Pricing 2020 2022

For Full Payment Received in 2020 2021 2022 Akrobat 1x 1.250,- CHF 1.375,- CHF Akrobat 4x 2.000,- CHF 2.500,- CHF 23mm f/3,5 APO 5.500,- CHF 6.000,- CHF 6.500,- CHF 110mm f/3,2 APO 3.500,- CHF 3.850,- CHF 4.250,- CHF 23mm APO 110mm APO Set 8.000,- CHF 8.750,- CHF 9.500,- CHF

1All prices in CHF (Swiss Francs), FOB Lenzburg, Switzerland 2All prices exclude delivery, customs duties or applicable local taxes. 3Deliveries within Switzerland will be levied the Swiss VAT at 7.7%.

Two sales periods are planned for our instruments in 2020:

1. Pre-Sale Period

October 1, 2020 to October 14, 2020

The Pre-Sale period is by invitation only. Eligible participants will be notified via email and be given an opportunity to purchase their instruments with preferential pricing and delivery availability.

The number of eligible participants is limited to those who complete the secure sign-in form on our website to register their interest in this special one-time event. NWS Instruments AG will contact potential participants and determine eligibility.

2. Kickstarter Campaign

November 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020

Our Kickstarter campaign will allow interested parties to become our financial "backers" through purchase of complete instruments as well as instrument vouchers in smaller denominations that can be applied to future purchases. "Super Early Bird", "Early Bird" and "Lucky Bird" periods offer benefits ranging from 1.7% to 25.0% off our published prices.

Full details are available on our updated website at www.nws-instruments.ch

About NWS Instruments AG

NWS Instruments AG was founded by industry veterans to serve expert users by inventing, designing and producing precision optical and mechanical instruments. All our designs are originals conceived and refined by the NWS team, with precision manufacturing, assembly and quality control performed in Switzerland and shipped directly to customers worldwide.

