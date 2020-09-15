DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Esker (ALESK)

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Esker (ALESK) 15-Sep-2020 / 08:40 GMT/BST London, UK, 15 September 2020 Edison issues outlook on Esker (ALESK) Esker reported revenue growth of 8% for H120, despite COVID-19 disruption. The company continued to invest in headcount during H1; while this resulted in a decline in operating profit year-on-year, Esker achieved a respectable operating margin of 11.4%. We have trimmed our revenue forecasts for FY20 and FY21 but this is outweighed by the positive effect of lower tax rates in both years. Esker's cloud delivery model has proven resilient during the pandemic and the company expects a resumption in 15%+ revenue growth rates from FY21 as the pipeline of new business converts and volumes transacted on Esker's platform return to more normal levels. The stock has gained 50% year-to-date and is trading 22% higher than its pre-COVID-19 peak. The stock trades at a premium to DPA software and French software peers but at a discount to US SaaS peers. Esker has re-rated over the last year, with its P/E multiple moving more towards the US SaaS peer group. We believe that this is due to the value placed on businesses with high levels of recurring revenue, providing visibility through a period of economic uncertainty. Esker has the added advantage of a strong balance sheet that does not require additional funding to support growth. Successful execution of Esker's partner strategy could be a trigger for earnings and share price upside. Click here [1] to view the full report. Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website [3]. About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information please contact Edison: Katherine Thompson, +44 (0)20 3077 5730 tech@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [5] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [6] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [7] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [8] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1131579 15-Sep-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=77440dc73b78949e7f0ebbecc0594ab5&application_id=1131579&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=1131579&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d62d350e44141e01d1766d8ed0b3f95&application_id=1131579&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=1131579&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=1131579&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=1131579&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=1131579&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=1131579&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

