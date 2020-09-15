DJ Vyacheslav Skvortsov has been elected as the Chairman of PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) Vyacheslav Skvortsov has been elected as the Chairman of PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors 15-Sep-2020 / 10:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Vyacheslav Skvortsov has been elected as the Chairman of PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors September 15, 2020 PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors resolved to elect Vyacheslav Skvortsov as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Public Joint Stock Company Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port. The material fact has been published on the PJSC NCSP website at http://nmtp.info/ncsp/corporate_information/basic_fact/ [1] On February 15, 2019, Vyacheslav Skvortsov was appointed the Vice President of PJSC Transneft. Previously, in the period from 2010 to 2019, he was Advisor to President of PJSC Transneft and Advisor to President - Deputy Vice President of PJSC Transneft. In 1995, Mr. Skvortsov graduated from the Institute of Professional Development and Advanced Professional Training for Financial and HR Specialists of the Financial Academy under the Government of the Russian Federation. In 1985, he graduated from the Military Institute of Foreign Languages with a degree in Legal Sciences. Decorated with the Order of Honor. NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 2019 amounted to 142.5 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 866.4 million in 2019. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis. For more information, please contact: For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 84116 EQS News ID: 1131581 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e999d2bf0edb883d37d68cc5ecd83dbd&application_id=1131581&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

