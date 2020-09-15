Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2020) - INCA ONE GOLD CORP. (TSXV: IO) (OTC Pink: INCAF) (FSE: SU92) ("Inca One" or the "Company"), a gold producer operating two fully permitted mineral processing facilities in Peru, is pleased to announce its online bullion store will go live on Thursday, September 17, 2020, to receive orders and provide collectors and investors an opportunity to purchase gold directly from the Company.

As previously reported earlier in May this year, Inca One recognized the immediate and increasing need for precious metal investors to be able to purchase physical gold. Inca One viewed this as an ideal opportunity to begin selling its own line of specially minted gold bullion directly to the retail bullion investor.

The Company will stamp, mint, and offer for sale its inaugural, Peruvian-themed certified .9999 custom 1-ounce gold coins unique to the Inca One gold bullion store. Additional products will be added in the future.

Inca One will distribute its initial limited-edition gold coins with a streamlined and user-friendly experience with worldwide shipping and order tracking by world class delivery systems. New customers will be required to register online at the Company's online bullion store portal prior to placing orders. Existing shareholders of Inca One who hold a minimum 5,000 common shares of the Company prior to placing their orders, are eligible for preferred shareholder pricing and upon confirmation of their holdings will receive a promo code for a discount of $50.00 per ounce.

"After finalizing our design, we are proud to officially launch our online bullion store," stated Edward Kelly, President and CEO of Inca One. "As previously indicated, Inca One has joined a limited, few precious metal producing peers offering bullion direct to the consumer. This is another milestone for the Company as we begin to offer our very own engraved and minted gold coins to our shareholders and the retail market."

To register for news and updates including notification as soon as the store opens, please click on this link, Inca One Bullion Store.

About Inca One

Inca One Gold Corp is a TSXV listed, gold producer operating two, fully permitted, gold mineral processing facilities in Peru. The Company produced nearly 25,000 ounces of gold from its operations in 2019 and has generated over US$100 million in revenue over the last five years. Inca One, now in its sixth year of commercial production, is led by an experienced and capable management team that has established the Company as a trusted leader in servicing government permitted, small scale miners in Peru. Peru is the world's sixth-largest producer of gold and its small-scale mining sector is estimated by government officials to be valued in the billions of dollars annually. Inca One possesses a combined 450 tonnes per day permitted operating capacity at its two fully integrated plants, Chala One and Kori One, and is targeting a fourth consecutive year of increased production and sales growth. To learn more visit www.incaone.com.





Figures: Inca One's inaugural 1-ounce gold coin (Front and Back)



