NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 14 September 2020 were:

130.20c Capital only USD (cents)

101.08p Capital only Sterling (pence)

132.36c Including current year income USD (cents)

102.75p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 18,500 ordinary shares on 14th September 2020, the Company has 241,275,518 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 547,283 which are held in treasury