AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Sep-2020 / 11:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 14/09/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 62.6262 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52195940 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 84158 EQS News ID: 1131791 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 15, 2020 05:17 ET (09:17 GMT)