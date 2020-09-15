Frost & Sullivan Honors BehrTech with Product Leadership Award for Its MYTHINGS Wireless IoT Connectivity Platform

An integrated wireless IoT solution, MYTHINGS seamlessly addresses the challenges of both process and discrete industrial sectors

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global wireless IoT market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Behr Technologies, Inc. (BehrTech) with the 2020 Global Product Leadership Award for its innovative MYTHINGS low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) platform. Unlike top competitors' license-based wireless IoT solutions, MYTHINGS operates in the license-free spectrum, which addresses the critical challenge of power and cost efficiency for wireless IoT operations. The solution's industry-leading features of high scalablity, interference robustness in harsh industrial environments, and superior mobility support make it ideal for industrial and commercial applications.

"With telegram-splitting ultra-narrowband technology at its core, BehrTech's MYTHINGS provides reliable data communication for both industrial and commercial IoT sensor networks," said Dr. Rajender Thusu, Principal Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. "It offers higher interference immunity, massive scalability, and much lower power consumption than existing solutions. With a data packet error rate of almost zero under interference conditions in industrial IoT environments, it is much more robust than competing solutions."

As an open and interoperable platform, MYTHINGS enables diverse industrial applications in midstream and downstream oil and gas, manufacturing, and mining, as well as smart buildings and smart cities. The solution's flexible, hardware-agnostic design allows developers to choose their own transcievers, devices, and application platforms, making it easy to build, manage, and deploy end-to-end LPWA networks. A rapid prototyping module, compatible with more than 900 mikro BUS click boards, is available for users to construct sensor prototypes for testing, deployment, and scaling of industrial wireless IoT networks.

"The integration of MYTHINGS with partner products and services has enhanced its flexibility, sensor and device interoperability, and complex designs," noted Dr. Rajender Thusu. "BehrTech's unbeatable advantages of interference immunity, operational scalability, and power efficiency set it apart from competing solutions and position it for accelerated growth."

"We're honoured to be recognized for our innovation and leadership in the wireless IoT market," says Albert Behr, CEO at BehrTech. "We're seeing more and more companies struggle with the connectivity challenges associated with legacy wired and wireless solutions. MYTHINGS is proving to be the only technology on the market that can provide the reliable data communication needed for complex and large-scale IoT networks."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Behr Technologies (BehrTech)

BehrTech offers a disruptive wireless connectivity software platform that is purpose-built for massive-scale Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) networks. At the core of the platform is MIOTY, a new communication technology standardized by ETSI that provides reliable, robust, and scalable connectivity unlike any other technology on the market. With its approach to interoperability, BehrTech makes it easy for end users to retrofit its MYTHINGS platform in any environment and enables partners, system integrators, and VARs to deliver fully-integrated IIoT solutions that enable data-driven decisions to be made. For more information visit behrtech.com.

