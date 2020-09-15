SHL attends the 2020 PDA in virtual fashion

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL will join the 2020 Parenteral Drug Association's annual Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices virtual event with the launch of our virtual experience platform. Visitors can attend the event through the PDA's online platform that comprises live chat sessions, conference presentations, and company pages.

In line with PDA's digitalized strategy and in response to many inquiries from our partners and customers who have not been able to visit the SHL site due to this year's special circumstances, SHL will also launch a webpage titled The SHL Experience to showcase the processes behind the making of our devices. The SHL Experience is rich with informative content and interactive elements, boasting our capabilities in fine machinery and expertise, while detailing our end-to-end processes, from design and development to mass production and quality control. Also, the webpage features a sophisticated design as well as a simple and intuitive interface that allows users to navigate its contents easily.

Global marketing director Magnus Fastmarken said, "The current state of the global pandemic has determined the course of digital marketing, driving companies to find new tools for effective communication with customers or business partners. For SHL, staying at the forefront of industry trends not only means providing our customers with the best products, but also finding the best way to communicate with them. SHL is poised for this new normal era."

In addition to the premier of our virtual experience webpage, SHL experts will also give a total of four presentations while our partners at Innovation Zed will present a poster presentation at the online conference. Interested participants will have the opportunity to join our speakers at the live Q&A during the given time (EDT) for each session as follows:

Topic Speaker Time Customizing Platform Devices: A Review of Molly's Flexible Design and Development Model Josh Gonzalez, Chief Commercial Officer, SHL Medical Oct 6 11:00 am - 11:15 am Tech Talk Characterization of a Novel Mini Bag Primary Packaging Technology Hans Peter Manser, Senior Director of Business Development, SHL Medical Christoph Egloff, Senior Manager of Innovation and Development, SHL Medical Oct 7 Session A3 11:35 am - 11:55 am From Self-Administration to Self-Management: A Digital Health Reformulation for the Drug Delivery Industry Ramin Rafiei, PhD, Director of Digital Healthcare, SHL Medical Rasmus Renstad, PhD, Director of Innovation, SHL Medical Oct 7 Session C3 11:15 am - 12:15 pm Case Study: Key Transformation Considerations for the Design, Development, and Manufacturing of Connected Devices Dewi Kodrat, Manager of Engineering Solutions, SHL Medical Oct 8 Session P4 10:00 am - 10:20 am Poster Presentation-Insulcheck Connect Dean Minnock, CEO, Innovation Zed Oct 5-8 12:15 pm - 2:30 pm

Visitors are also encouraged to check into the chatroom to speak with SHL experts about our products or company information. Our experts will be standing by to answer visitors' questions. To access The SHL experience, click here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274422/SHL_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274423/SHL_2.jpg