OneTrust Opens Registration for TrustWeek 2020 - Free & Online Privacy, Security, and Governance User Conference

TrustWeek 2020 brings together privacy, security, and data governance pros online and around the globe to discover the latest innovations and implement OneTrust technology in practice
ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today opened registration for its annual user conference, TrustWeek 2020, taking place online and across global time zones October 12-16. The weeklong event series includes keynote sessions, customer panels, deep-dive product sessions, and more for professionals to learn the latest innovations in OneTrust technology and build a more trusted organization.
TrustWeek 2020 is free to attend, and available online across time zones. The primary conference days, October 14-15, will be on a "follow the sun" schedule with sessions across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Americas time zones for 48 hours of non-stop innovation.
Save your seat for TrustWeek 2020 - October 12-16 - OneTrust's Free, Online User Conference
TrustWeek brings together privacy, security, and governance professionals together to discover the latest innovations and implement OneTrust technology in practice. The event focuses on how to use technology to operationally be a more trusted organization, and build trust into a competitive advantage with four key tracks:
- Privacy: CPOs, DPOs, legal, and privacy teams can attend sessions about data mapping, automating assessments, privacy rights management, CCPA, LGPD, and more.
- GRC: Information security, GRC, ethics and compliance, and risk professionals can attend sessions diving deep into vendor risk management, third-party risk exchange, IT risk management, audit and policy management, whistleblowing, and more.
- Data Governance: Data governance and management professionals can attend sessions detailing data discovery, data retention, and overall data governance.
- Preference & Consent: Marketers, publishers, and advertisers can learn the latest on consent management, preference centers, cookies, CMPs, IAB TCF 2.0, and OTT.
The agenda features:
- Keynote sessions featuring OneTrust CEO and CTO showcasing the latest innovations and product roadmap
- Thoughtful customer panels discussing industry trends and use cases
- More than 30 deep-dive product sessions highlighting the newest features and demos
- Virtual and interactive expo hall showcasing complementary sponsor and partner solutions
- Certification courses to become OneTrust Professional and Expert certified
- One-on-one meetings with product specialists in our Ask an Expert hubs
- Online networking and special events with other event attendees
- Gamification activities to earn redeemable OneTrust money
Save your seat for TrustWeek 2020 - October 12-16- OneTrust's Free, Online User Conference
"We're excited to launch TrustWeek online and bring together our network of customers, partners, and industry experts to learn how to build more trusted businesses," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "Now in our third year, OneTrust's user conference is the place to explore all of the innovations we've made in the OneTrust platform, and how our solutions work together for your privacy, security, and governance programs."
To learn more or register for the event, go to TrustWeek2020.com.
OneTrust, TrustWeek, and Be a More Trusted Organization are registered trademarks or trademarks of OneTrust LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.
About OneTrust
OneTrust is the #1 fastest growing and most widely used technology platform to help organizations be more trusted, and operationalize privacy, security, data governance, and compliance programs. More than 6,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to build integrated programs that comply with the CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, PDPA, ISO27001, and hundreds of the world's privacy, security, and compliance frameworks.
The OneTrust platform is powered by the OneTrust Athena?AI and robotic automation engine, and our offerings include:
- OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software
- OneTrust PreferenceChoice - Consent and Preference Management Software
- OneTrust Vendorpedia - Third-Party Risk Management Software and Cyber Risk Exchange
- OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software
- OneTrust DataDiscovery - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification
- OneTrust DataGovernance - Governance and Metadata Management
- OneTrust Ethics - Compliance and Ethics Software
- OneTrust DataGuidance - Regulatory Research Software
Be a More Trusted Organization. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect?on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media Contact
Gabrielle Ferree
+1 770-294-4668
media@onetrust.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478210/OneTrust_Logo.jpg