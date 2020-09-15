GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Expands in Australia and New Zealand

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to report that it has opened an office in Sydney, Australia in order to service its Australia and New Zealand markets.

GlobeX is planning to sell its secure document management, file share, password management and secure email suite SekurSafe, and its secure communications suite of secure email, secure file sharing and encrypted messaging solution Sekur, starting this month as preliminary discussions have started with potential distributors in Sydney, NSW and Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. The Company has identified over 500 potential IT resellers in the Commonwealth of Australia and is planning to select a few qualified resellers in the coming months, with the first distribution lined up before the end of this year. GlobeX plans to also offer its security solutions to the general public by late October, by creating a special landing page with AUD pricing. GlobeX will offer Sekur at AUD 9.99/month/user and SekurSafe at AUD 49.99/user/month.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are happy to bring our Swiss hosted security and privacy solutions to the Commonwealth of Australia and to New Zealand. Whether you are an individual, a SME, an Enterprise or a government organization, you need protection from email cyber-attacks, and data theft. Australia has recently been particularly attacked by cyber-criminals and the cyber-attacks are increasing rapidly. Our strength in using proprietary technology, Swiss privacy laws and no third-party platform such as AWS, MS cloud or Google cloud, puts us in a unique position to provide true privacy and security to all Australians and New Zealanders. We are aiming at introducing especially our new Sekur solution suite which includes secure email, secure file share and secure messaging. GlobeX is here to provide the proper protection to all documents, emails and instant message communications."

According to a publication by Cybersecurityinsider-insiders.com, Australia is one of the top 9 countries most vulnerable to cyber-attacks and the average cost of cyber-crime per occurrence in Australia is USD 4.3 million. According to an article published on August 27 2020 on abc.net.au, the New Zealand stock market suffered a crash for at least four days due to a major cyber-attack. In Australia, according to an article published June 19 2020, Australia has been the victim of State sponsored cyber-attacks. According to a publication by website Statista.com, 57% of New Zealanders and 59% of Australians have been victims of cyber-crimes as of December 2019.

Sekur is the Company's Swiss hosted secure communications suite, which includes encrypted messaging, voice recording transfer, self-destruct timer, an encrypted email account and a secure file transfer solution. All data is secured using GlobeX's proprietary encryption technology and is hosted exclusively in Switzerland for ultimate privacy.

Sekur includes the Company's proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend®. SekurSend® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply®, without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Using the SekurSend® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also guarantees to eliminate BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, Sekur includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.

One of the many Privacy and security features of Sekur is that the user does not register with their phone number, eliminating a huge loophole in security and privacy. Just recently, according to an article written by Lindsey O'Donnell and posted on the website threatpost.com on June 5 2020, it was disclosed that WhatsApp phone numbers and users were searchable on Google, creating a massive security and privacy breach. Earlier in the year, an article was written about a similar flaw affecting all businesses, NGOs, UN and non-profit organizations, where WhatsApp Group members were also compromised and searchable in a reverse engineering trick done on Google.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications and in particular in the WhatsApp application have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.

Sekur eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well. Sekur issues each user a username and a SM number. The SM number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other SM users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.



On behalf of Management

GLOBEX DATA LTD.

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1.416.644.8690

corporate@globexdatagroup.com

For more information please contact GlobeX Data at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit us at https://globexdatagroup.com.

For more information on Sekur visit us at: https://www.sekur.com.

For more information on SekurSafe visit us at: https://www.sekursafe.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guaranteeing future performance. GlobeX cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond GlobeX's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GlobeX's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, GlobeX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: GlobeX Data Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606128/GlobeX-Data-Expands-in-Australia-and-New-Zealand