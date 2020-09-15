Cannabis Global, Inc.: Cannabis Global Revolutionizes the Sweetener Market with Industry's First No Taste, Non-Clouding, Chemical Free Hemp Product Line - Sets Shipment Date

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL) ("Cannabis Global" or the "Company"), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science-forward company developing unique infusion technologies and products, today announces its production of a new revolutionary product line - Hemp You Can Feel Sweeteners. The line is the first hemp and cannabinoid-rich product that provides beverage and food sweetening in a cloud-free, 100% water-soluble format without the use of chemicals, additives, or GMOs. Based on methods utilizing unique non-infused honey bee hemp and cannabinoid technologies, the product line provides the all-natural label consumers are increasingly demanding.

The science behind Hemp You Can Feel Sweeteners is both simple and complex. It is simple in that the primary hemp infusion technology is performed by honey bees that are provided hemp extracts to produce a complex hemp compound. This all-natural compound is processed by the Company into powdered sweeteners using a proprietary process. The result is a 100% water-soluble product line, that does not alter the taste of beverages or foods, is completely dissolvable in cold and hot fluids, is rich in cannabinoids and hemp extracts, all while being free of chemical additives, surfactants, and emulsifiers. The Company began production of the product line earlier this week with shipments to clients beginning next week.

"Just over a year ago, we analyzed the available water-soluble food and beverage hemp infusion technologies and were unimpressed with the options. Most clouded beverages tasted simply horrible and the vast majority used unhealthy and unnatural chemicals," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO. "With the limited options, we set out to develop something better. We have succeeded well beyond our expectations! We are very pleased to announce today that we began production of the revolutionary Hemp You Can Feel Sweetener Product lines and will begin shipment next week."

Hemp You Can Feel Sweeteners are revolutionary because:

Hemp You Can Feel Sweeteners are Naturally Water-Soluble - Where other technologies achieve water solubility by using chemicals, surfactants, and emulsifiers, or by blasting extracts with high-frequency sound waves and then apply chemicals, Hemp You Can Feel is naturally water-soluble via unique Bee-Fusion Technology and enhancements invented by the Company to transform honey into powdered sweeteners. Multiple issued and provisional patents protect the core infusion and processing technologies. Hemp You Can Feel Sweeteners Do Not Cloud Beverages. Even several servings of Hemp You Can Feel Sweeteners produce crystal clear beverages. Hemp You Can Feel Sweeteners Do Not Change Taste - While honey is the carrier for the hemp extracts and/or cannabinoids, the amount required is minuscule, thus there are no noticeable taste modifications. Hemp You Can Feel Sweeteners infusions are 100% natural containing NO chemicals or additives. Hemp You Can Feel Sweeteners are non-GMO. While many chemists and scientists are hard at work creating water-soluble cannabinoid technologies based on genetically modified organisms, the Hemp You Can Feel line is 100% GMO-free. Hemp You Can Feel technology is effective - It is called Hemp You Can Feel for a reason. Hemp You Can Feel technology is inherently a low "dose" - Many products boast about high cannabinoid levels, but there is no research providing safety of such high levels. The Company's technology provides extremely low levels of extracts that can be nearly fully utilized by the body. The Company believes the consumption of lower levels of extracts is preferable. In most cases, extract levels are so low as to be undetectable using state of the art, industry-standard analytical equipment.

Included in the initial product production will be the following in single-serving packaging:

Hemp You Can Feel Sugar - Organic sugar with Hemp You Can Fee Infusions

Hemp You Can Feel Sucralose Blend - Sucralose blend with Hemp You Can Feel Infusions

Hemp You Can Feel Stevia Blend - Stevia extract (Rebiana) with Hemp You Can Feel Infusions

Hemp You Can Feel aspartame blended with Hemp You Can Feel Infusions

Hemp You Can Feel saccharin blended with Hemp You Can Feel Infusions

Upcoming Additions to the product line will include:

Hemp You Can Feel Monk Fruit Sweetener - Monk Fruit Extract and Erythritol with Hemp You Can Feel Infusions

Hemp You Can Feel Non-Dairy Creamer - A non-dairy creamer blend with Hemp You Can Feel infusions

Hemp You Can Feel French Vanilla Non-Dairy Creamer - A non-dairy creamer blend with Hemp You Can Feel infusions.

Hemp You Can Feel Non-Dairy Creamy Chocolate Creamer - A non-dairy creamer blend with Hemp You Can Feel infusions

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc., formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc., is a fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading with the stock symbol CBGL. The Company is an emerging force in the area of cannabinoid sciences and highly bioavailable hemp and cannabis infusion technologies. The Company has an actively growing portfolio of intellectual property having filed six provisional patents in the areas of cannabinoid delivery systems and cannabinoid polymeric nanoparticles. The Company markets its consumer products under the Hemp You Can Feel brand name. Cannabis Global launched its Project Varin early in 2020, to develop new delivery methods for rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THV-C) and to develop products based on this cannabinoid.

About Provisional Patent Filings

Under United States patent law, a provisional application is a legal document filed in the United States Patent and Trademark Office, that establishes an early filing date, but does not mature into an issued patent unless the applicant files a regular non-provisional patent application within one year.

Hemp You Can Feel is a trademark of Cannabis Global, inc. Bee-Fusion Technology is a trademark of PhytoPharma.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

IR@cannabisglobalinc.com

+1-(310)-986-4929

Public Relations:

Tiger Global Marketing & Branding Agency

info@TigerGMP.com

www.TigerGMP.com

Related Links

https://hempyoucanfeel.com/

SOURCE: Cannabis Global, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606120/Cannabis-Global-Revolutionizes-the-Sweetener-Market-with-Industrys-First-No-Taste-Non-Clouding-Chemical-Free-Hemp-Product-Line--Sets-Shipment-Date