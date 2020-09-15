

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck Canada Inc., an affiliate of Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced that Health Canada has approved BRENZYS, a TNF-inhibitor, for four new indications:



BRENZYS is a type of protein called a tumour necrosis factor or TNF blocker that blocks the action of a substance the body makes called TNF-alpha. TNF-alpha is made by the body's immune system.



AnnA Van Acker, President, Merck Canada, said, 'BRENZYS adds to Merck's portfolio of treatments for dermatological and inflammatory immune diseases and can help improve quality of life for patients living with psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis or juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.'



BRENZYS is a biosimilar biologic drug 15 and authorized based on its similarity to ENBREL, which is already approved for use for PsO, PsA and JIA in Canada.16 A biosimilar is a biologic drug that is highly similar to a biologic drug already authorized for sale.



In addition to its use for the treatment of JIA, PsO and PsA, BRENZYS was first approved by Health Canada in 2016 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis in adults and ankylosing spondylitis. It is administered by an injection under the skin and should be used under the guidance and supervision of a physician.



