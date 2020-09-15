

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - San Diego, California-based Metacrine is scheduled to go public on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol 'MTCR' on September 16, 2020.



Founded in 2014, Metacrine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and gastrointestinal (GI) diseases.



The company has offered to sell 6.54 million shares of common stock in the offering at an expected price range of between $12.00 and $14.00 per share, and the underwriters have an option for 30 days to purchase up to 981 thousand additional shares.



Underwriters of the IPO:



Jefferies LLC, Evercore Group L.L.C., RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Canaccord Genuity LLC



Pipeline:



The company has two drug candidates namely MET409 and MET642.



-- MET409 has been studied in a phase I trial as a monotherapy and in combination with an antidiabetic agent in the treatment of NASH.



-- MET642 is currently in a phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of NASH.



Near-term Catalysts:



-- The full data from phase I trial of MT642 in NASH is expected in Q4, 2020.



-- Initiation of a phase IIa combination trial of MET409 in NASH is expected in the first half of 2021.



-- Initiation of a phase IIa monotherapy trial of MT642 in NASH is expected in the first half of 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de