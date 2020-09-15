Anzeige
PAUKENSCHLAG: Gold-Vorkommen auf einen Schlag offiziell verdoppelt!
15.09.2020 | 14:15
BOE's flexible OLED full-screen display wins 2020 IFA Innovative Display Technology Gold Award

BERLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 3, the 2020 IFA Product Technology Innovation Award (IFA-PTIA) was unveiled in Germany. Its annual list of award winners represent important product technology innovations in the industry in the year. BOE's flexible OLED full-screen display won the Innovative Display Technology Gold Award.

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. Logo

IFA-PTIA, jointly organized by International Data Group, is presented to trend-setting products and technologies in the global consumer electronics industry. BOE's award-winning flexible OLED full-screen display represents a major breakthrough in display technology. Leveraging this innovative technology, BOE launched the world's first out-folding AMOLED product that can fold by up to 180 degrees and sustain 200,000 times of folding with a bend radius of 5mm. It also features a contrast ratio of up to 1,000,000:1, presenting more lifelike and vivid images.

According to Sigmaintell, in the first half of 2020, BOE accounted for 20.3% of global flexible AMOLED display shipments. A cohort of well-known phone brands including Motorola, LG, OPPO and Nubia have opted for BOE's flexible displays. In addition to mobile phones, BOE's flexible display products are widely used in various other fields such as smart vehicle, business services and smart home, creating a world of fascinating visual experience for people.

