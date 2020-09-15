SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 15 September 2020 at 3:15 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Lapveteläinen)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Leviathan Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Patrick Lapveteläinen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: AMENDMENT

Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20200810135144_2

Amendment comment:

Due to the company's technical error, the volume and average price were different than in the notification by the notifier to the company.

Transaction date: 2020-08-06

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 30.54 EUR

(2): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 30.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 30.645 EUR

