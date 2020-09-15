SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 15 September 2020 at 3:15 pm
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Lapveteläinen)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Leviathan Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Patrick Lapveteläinen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: AMENDMENT
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20200810135144_2
Amendment comment:
Due to the company's technical error, the volume and average price were different than in the notification by the notifier to the company.
Transaction date: 2020-08-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 30.54 EUR
(2): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 30.75 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 30.645 EUR
