Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
PAUKENSCHLAG: Gold-Vorkommen auf einen Schlag offiziell verdoppelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
Tradegate
15.09.20
15:15 Uhr
34,900 Euro
+0,300
+0,87 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,83034,87015:24
34,83034,87015:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2020 | 14:17
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Lapveteläinen)

SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 15 September 2020 at 3:15 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Lapveteläinen)

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Leviathan Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Patrick Lapveteläinen
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: AMENDMENT
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20200810135144_2

Amendment comment:
Due to the company's technical error, the volume and average price were different than in the notification by the notifier to the company.
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-08-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 30.54 EUR
(2): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 30.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 30.645 EUR

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com

SAMPO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.