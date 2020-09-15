FAVO Realty, Inc.: FAVO Realty, Inc (FAVO Capital, Inc.) Announces Key Executive Team Hire With The Addition Of A Seasoned Chief Financial Officer For Its Funding Division

GARDEN CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / FAVO Realty Inc. (OTC PINK:FAVO) FAVO Realty Inc. which announced its name change to FAVO Capital, Inc last month, pending regulatory approvals is pleased to announce that the Company has added Paul Norman to serve as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of FAVO Capital's Funding Division.

In Mr. Norman's career, he has served as CFO/CEO of Clout Financial Services, CFO of Pay-O-Matic and more recently as CFO of Reliant Funding. Prior to getting into the middle markets funding, he spent almost two decades at JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup.

Vincent Napolitano, CEO, stated, "We are extremely fortunate to have Paul Norman join our Senior Executive Team. He brings over 35 years of experience in Financial and Operations Management and is uniquely qualified to help us grow our funding business. We couldn't be more excited to work with him."

Mr. Napolitano added "We will also be launching our new corporate website under www.favocap.com in the coming weeks."

More About FAVO Realty Inc. / Pending Name Change to FAVO Capital, Inc.:

FAVO CAPITAL is a Direct Funding Company, which provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. FAVO Realty is a Real Estate Investment Company which invests in a diversified portfolio of quality commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. "FAVO" is "Honeycomb" in Latin - The Honeycomb (Hexagon) is the most efficient shape in the universe. FAVO Realty Inc. intends to be Efficient, Flexible & Durable. www.favogrp.com

More About FAVO Group, LLC:

FAVO GROUP, LLC is the External Manager of FAVO Realty Inc. (FAVO - OTC PINK). They were founded by a Group of Capital Market, Finance, Real Estate and Business professionals with over 100 years of collective experience and have transacted in over $6 billion of related transactions. www.favogrp.com

CONTACT:

Email: info@favogrp.com.com

Tel: 833.328.6477

Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE: FAVO Realty, Inc and FAVO Group, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606069/FAVO-Realty-Inc-FAVO-Capital-Inc-Announces-Key-Executive-Team-Hire-With-The-Addition-Of-A-Seasoned-Chief-Financial-Officer-For-Its-Funding-Division