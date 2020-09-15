In-depth study on streaming video in MENA reports 141% growth in number of unique users by STARZPLAY

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STARZPLAY, the leading subscription video on demand (SVOD) service in MENA, reported robust growth of 141 per cent in the number of unique users during April 2020, when the COVID-19 crisis peaked in the region, according to a new study on 'The Rise and Rise of Streaming Video in the MENA Market.'

Conducted by PSB Research, a leading global insights consultancy, it examined SVOD trends from January 2019 to May 2020, covering two phases - the COVID-19 situation that led to lockdowns, and Ramadan. The findings were presented at a virtual media briefing by Maaz Sheikh, Co-founder and CEO of STARZPLAY.

Maaz Sheikh said the study provides informed insights on how the region has adapted to streaming video and the growing popularity of STARZPLAY's balanced portfolio of content, both in Arabic and English. "Our growth is led by our focus on meeting the aspirations of our subscribers by offering content that is relevant to them, and by deploying breakthrough technology such as our advanced recommendation engines."

David James, Senior Vice President of PSB, added: "This comprehensive study of streaming video trends gives us a unique understanding of entertainment choices among consumers in MENA during COVID-related quarantines."

In top findings, STARZPLAY's active user base increased 42 per cent in January 2020 and 41 per cent in February, surging to 89 per cent in March and 141 per cent in April. The number of new subscribers across all markets increased by 58 per cent between February and April 2020. Subscribers also consumed more content during COVID-19, with an increase of 50 per cent in streaming hours per unique user.

The key finding on consumption trends during Ramadan is that total consumption of STARZPLAY content during Ramadan 2020 more than tripled compared to the same period in 2019. STARZPLAY also reinforced its position as a primetime player in entertainment with bulk of viewing taking place during evening and night. Further, though English content remains the dominant choice, Arabic content doubled its share of total consumption reaching a peak in the early stages of the pandemic.

With more than 10,000 hours of premium content including blockbuster movies, exclusive TV shows, kids content and Arabic series, STARZPLAY is the number one player in MENA.

