

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased in August, as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in August, after a 3.0 percent increase in July, as estimated.



Prices for Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel grew 7.2 percent yearly in August and those of education rose 5.8 percent. Prices for restaurants and hotels gained 5.7 percent and prices for health increased 5.4 percent.



Meanwhile, prices of fuels for transport, and clothing and footwear declined by 7.1 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in August, after a 0.2 percent decline in the prior month, as initially estimated.



