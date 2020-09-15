Innovest Global Inc.: Innovest Global Awarded New Contracts From Recently Launched COVID-19 Safety Program for Safe and Effective Return to School and Workplaces

Multiple Large Institutions Now Using Innovest's Testing and Safety Protocols

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / Innovest Global Inc. (OTC PINK:IVST), a diversified industrials company, has contracted with several universities, large employers and school districts to provide protocols for safe testing and opening. Utilizing the policies, services and products deployed in this new standardized program, organizations can make sure they are following safe practices to remain open.

Under the new America's Safe Return Initiative' (ASRI) and launch of 'Protectant Safety' brand Innovest is providing a much needed path for organizational reopening, leveraging Chagrin Safety Supply's expertise and leadership in crisis management.Since the launch of the program in July, the company has contracted with several large organizations and is consistently engaging with new customers that want Innovest's services. Schools and businesses can get back to functioning with this thorough program that mitigates risk, administers rapid tests for COVID-19, and provides support for both healthy and compromised environments.

The ASRI program (click here for video) and corresponding 'Protectant Safety' brand (click here for the ASRI website). Schools and businesses should contact Shawn Nadolski at 440-644-1027 ext. 104 for information on utilizing the ASRI 'one-stop-shop' to safely and effectively reopen in accordance with local guidelines.

"Our innovative approach to solving safety issues has resulted in a powerful solution for organizations that don't have the internal resources or knowledge to generate reliable and safe testing and protocols for reopening," commented Damon Mintz, Chief Executive Officer of Innovest Global. "We are witnessing tremendous interest in this platform and continue to contract with organizations on a consistent basis. With revenues of $1.2 million since its rollout, ASRI has already grown our safety division by more than 300% over all of 2019. We believe this program will be one of the key drivers of the strong revenue growth we expect in the second half of the year and into 2021. Our client list of hundreds now includes several prestigious universities, school districts and employers, including one with revenues in excess of $1 billion annually."

About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC: IVST) is a diversified industrial company applying technology and innovation to provide value-added solutions across multiple business markets. Innovest Global builds long-term shareholder value by acquiring established industrial businesses on favorable terms, realizing synergies and achieving organic growth through investments in innovative technology and business systems. For more information, please click here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

IVST@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Brokers and Analysts:

Chesapeake Group

+1-410-825-3930

info@chesapeakegp.com

SOURCE: Innovest Global Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606100/Innovest-Global-Awarded-New-Contracts-From-Recently-Launched-COVID-19-Safety-Program-for-Safe-and-Effective-Return-to-School-and-Workplaces