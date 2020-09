BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. export and import prices for August are due at 8:30 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of the data, the greenback dropped against its major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.2905 against the pound, 1.1887 against the euro, 105.44 against the yen and 0.9059 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de