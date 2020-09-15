

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation slowed as initially estimated in August, final data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices rose 0.2 percent on a yearly basis in August, slower than 0.8 percent increase seen in July. The rate came in line with the estimate released on August 28.



This drop in inflation resulted from a downturn in manufactured products, linked to the postponed summer sales, and a slowdown in food prices.



Manufactured product prices were down 0.2 percent, while food prices advanced 0.9 percent. Energy prices declined 7.1 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent as expected but in contrast to a 0.4 percent rise in the preceding month.



Core inflation dropped to 0.5 percent in August from 1.4 percent in the previous month.



Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, eased to 0.2 percent from 0.9 percent in July. On a monthly basis, the HICP slid 0.1 percent versus a 0.4 percent rise a month ago. Both rates came in line with the preliminary estimate.



