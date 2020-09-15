Dr. Jerry Williams Introduces Urgent Care 24/7 Miami & Dental Care 24/7 Miami

Neurologist Dr. Jerry Williams is pleased to have opened a brand new urgent medical and dental care facility in Miami.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / Medical and dental emergencies can be frightening and painful. Whether you are experiencing a medical emergency, a dental infection, a broken tooth, or a particularly troublesome cavity, Urgent Care 24/7 Miami & Dental Care 24/7 Miami is now here to serve you.

Dental Care 24/7 Miami works closely with Urgent Care 24/7 Miami, conveniently located in the same building, to offer patients comprehensive service. The facility is equipped to manage all your dental emergencies from pain caused by cavities to tooth extraction. Whether you are visiting the area or are a resident of Miami, Dental Care 24/7 is your source for excellent service on your schedule. Appointments are available for your convenience but are not necessary; walk-ins are more than welcome.

Dental Care 24/7 Miami is proud to offer competitive pricing and payment plans for individuals with no insurance, so no matter what your circumstance, you can receive prompt and professional dental care.

The founder, Dr. Jerry Williams, has been practicing medicine since 1996. Dr. Williams is a neurologist and appreciates the vital service urgent care centers provide the public after operating a successful house-call practice for many years. In 2011, Dr. Williams opened Urgent Care 24/7 in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia. Since then, he has opened several centers across the Southern U.S., with 10 Urgent Care 24/7 locations and five Dental Care 24/7 locations. A new Dental Care 24/7 location is set to open in Phoenix, Arizona, on September 15, 2020.

Dr. Williams believes in personalized, understanding, and holistic medical care. In a system that is overloaded, making obtaining appointments with primary caregivers increasingly difficult when you are ill or in need, Dr. Williams knows that facilities like Dental Care 24/7 Miami are becoming more necessary than ever before. Dr. Williams' urgent care facilities were one of the first to become household names and now have nearly a decade of experience in operation. Dental Care 24/7 is a name you can trust.

For more information on the facility or to book an appointment please check out the official site here.

Miami Location:



150 NW 168th, Suite 200A-2

North Miami Beach, FL 33169

(786) 418-0656

About Dr. Jerry Williams

Dr. Jerry Williams received his Medical Doctorate from the Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine. Following graduation, Dr. Williams interned in General Pediatrics at North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, NC, and studied Internal Medicine at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro. He eventually went on to complete his residency in Adult and Child Neurology at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, and his fellowship in Child Neurology at the University North Carolina Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Contact Information:

Dr. Jerry Williams

Phone: (786) 418-0656

Email: info@urgentcare247.com

SOURCE: Dr. Jerry Williams

