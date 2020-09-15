

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer prices declined in August, as initially estimated, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index fell 0.5 percent year-on-year in August, following a 0.4 percent decline in July, as initially estimated.



The core inflation excluding prices of energy and unprocessed food eased to 0.3 percent in August from 0.4 percent in the preceding month, as estimated.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in August, after a 0.2 percent fall in the prior month, as initially estimated.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.5 percent annually in August, after a 0.8 percent increase in the preceding month, as estimated.



The HICP declined 1.3 percent monthly in August. This was in line with the initial estimate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de