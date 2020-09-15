September 15, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable location, public safety, navigation, and communication technologies, announced today its Location Technologies group, a division of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, has finalized a contract renewal for location-based services ("LBS") with Telefonica Digital, a Madrid-based research and development company.

Telefonica Digital uses Comtech Location Technologies' global location services solution for their machine-to-machine communication requirements and customer use cases.

"We are pleased to continue working with this innovative customer who has leveraged Comtech's location technology to implement several dynamic applications that have contributed to the success of their company," said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. "Our strong customer relationships help us understand their business challenges and enable the right solutions to be deployed."

The Location Technologies group of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions for public safety, mobile network operators, and enterprise solutions. Sold around the world to mobile network operators, government agencies, and Fortune 100 enterprises, our platforms locate, map, track and message. For more information, visit www.comtechlocation.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005403/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Michael D. Porcelain, President and Chief Operating Officer

631-962-7000

info@comtechtel.com