AMCKGroup Launches Talent Agency Industry's First Virtual Platform: AMCKGroup App

LONDON and CUPERTINO, California, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding in 2005, AMCKGroup has helped transform and revolutionize the talent agency world, first with AMCKDance followed by the launch of AMCKModels in 2008, and most recently with AMCK FIT. Now, as the London-based leader celebrates its 15th anniversary, AMCKGroup is revolutionizing the industry again with the announcement of the AMCKGroup App, the industry's first virtual talent management platform, featuring a full suite of collaborative tools to support AMCKGroup's deep and diverse talent roster including dancers, models, choreographers, creative directors and more. The AMCKGroup App is powered by Moxtra 's OneStop Connect Platform, enabling a digital experience for engaging clients over remote channels.

"At AMCKGroup, we have always prioritized investing in solutions to propel our business model, so we were already developing the AMCKGroup App with Moxtra before the world changed overnight with the onset of the pandemic," said Aicha McKenzie, founder and CEO of AMCK Management LTD. "Now, this helps us maintain the tight-knit network and community we've worked hard to cultivate with our talent during a time when support and connectivity is more important than ever before. We are excited to develop this innovative platform, and excited for the possibilities it creates to serve our talent, adding a brand new level of convenience, connectivity and communication to fuel their careers and to provide the very best casting and coordination experience in the industry."

Through the AMCKGroup App, talent can securely connect with their agents over text, voice or video messaging and meetings, coordinate calendars, exchange important documents, sign contracts, participate in training, and much more. AMCKGroup has plans to further develop the flexible platform to facilitate auditions, casting calls, and other facets of the casting process, digitally, and conveniently on mobile. Since Moxtra's platform has been built over the last eight years in partnership with some of the world's leading financial institutions, the AMCKGroup App also features encryption with the highest security standards.

"For industries, including entertainment and talent management, on-demand digital experiences are no longer perks - they are expectations. It is vital for businesses to provide a one-stop service experience on digital channels. With the AMCKGroup App, AMCKGroup created a 'digital branch' that enables agents and talent with seamless communication and flexibility for a fast-paced industry where talent is essentially able to participate in an audition or casting call in New York in the morning, while in London for an event in the evening," said Leena Iyar, Chief Brand Officer for Moxtra. "We live in a digital-first world and transforming the capabilities of how AMCKGroup is able to operate will help them continue to differentiate in the marketplace and continue to offer unparalleled support to existing and future contracted talent."

Available as a standalone web and mobile portal, or as an extension of a business's existing digital presence or mobile app, Moxtra's Customer Collaboration Platform enables companies from enterprise to small businesses to deliver premiere service on digital channels - under their brand. Moxtra delivers a connected experience with an all-in-one suite of collaborative services. Additionally, Moxtra provides sophisticated relationship management capabilities to lend structure to the organization managing client relationships while also allowing companies to track and measure how internal business groups are performing against goals.

"Even during a challenging time for performers, dancers and models, we are moving forward in our purpose. Our focus is on our talent roster, and continuing to help produce moments that generate feeling," said McKenzie. "As we mark our 15th anniversary, we're proud of the work we've done in collaborating with some of the biggest names and events in the industry, and look forward to continuing to inspire through art, while cultivating a community among our talent. Right now, that is needed more than anything."

For more information about AMCKDance, visit https://www.amck.tv/ . For more information about AMCKModels, visit http://www.amckmodels.com/ .

To learn more about how Moxtra is helping support businesses with mobile, digital OneStop solutions, visit https://moxtra.com/ and see examples of partnerships at https://moxtra.com/Examples .

About Moxtra

Moxtra powers digital branches for customer engagement. In today's world, businesses need a digital branch to deliver premiere service to customers, remotely. Moxtra's OneStop Customer Portal platform features a suite of secure collaborative capabilities such as text, voice and video messaging, document collaboration, video meetings, digital signature, digital storage and more. By creating branded digital channels of engagement that build relationships, digital branches help businesses retain and grow customers, manage their distributed organization, and lower costs for doing business.

With deep roots in business collaboration and engagement, Moxtra was co-founded in 2012 by Subrah Iyar, WebEx founder and former CEO, and Stanley Huang, former WebEx Senior Director of Engineering. Moxtra is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices in London, New York, Amsterdam, Bengaluru, Shanghai and Singapore. To learn more about enabling a digital branch for your business, visit moxtra.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and on Twitter.

About AMCK Group

British and Commonwealth Rhythmic Gymnastic champion, former model and dancer Aicha McKenzie leveraged her extensive experience and knowledge of the dance and fashion industry to start her own business with her two agencies - AMCK Dance in 2005 and AMCK Models in 2008 under the umbrella of AMCK Management. The dance division supplies dancers to the very best music artists worldwide including Pharrell, Beyonce, Madonna and Rihanna. AMCK Models has established itself as one of the leading players in the fashion industry, securing exclusives and campaigns for international labels such as Prada and Givenchy, and editorials in fashion bibles such as Vogue Hommes, GQ, I-D and AnOther Man. For more information about AMCKDance, visit https://www.amck.tv/ . For more information about AMCKModels, visit http://www.amckmodels.com/ .

