Beckman Coulter Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Accelerating Sepsis Detection with the DxH 690T

The technology is superior at identifying cell types in human blood, providing faster and more reliable assessments for clinical decision making

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global hematology testing market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Beckman Coulter Diagnostics with the 2020 Global New Product Innovation Award for the DxH 690T. The company developed the tabletop hematology analyzer for mid-volume laboratories, community hospitals and physician offices, without compromising clinical effectiveness. With 93% first-pass yield and 75% fewer quality control steps compared to other commercially-available systems, the DxH 690T provides laboratories a more streamlined workflow with increased uptime and lower overhead costs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274163/Beckman_Coulter_Award.jpg

"The DxH 690T leverages flagship products in the Beckman Coulter Diagnostics' portfolio, specifically the enhanced Coulter Principle, VCS technology and DataFusion, to provide precise cellular assessments of RBCs, WBCs and platelets. The DxH 690T is more effective and efficient than competing devices at detecting the variety of cell types and morphologies, particularly with abnormalities," said Norma Vela Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "The DxH 690T reduces the need for manual interventions and specimen re-dos, thus streamlining laboratory workflows and increasing productivity."

The DxH 690T's automated capabilites are a significant benefit because of worker shortages and financial pressures in healthcare. Beckman Coulter designed the DxH 690T with medium-sized hospitals and mid-volume laboratories in mind to increase walkaway times, minimize touchpoints and maximize uptime.

Significantly, the DxH 690T also supports early detection of sepsis for adult patients in the emergency department with the Early Sepsis Indicator (ESId). The only FDA-cleared hematology biomarker for sepsis, ESId measures monocyte distribution width (MDW) to provide insight into the often deadly condition. Unlike existing hematology analyzers, Beckman Coulter's DxH 690T includes ESId that extracts information about sepsis' presence through monocyte morphology. Beckman Coulter's technology uniquely identifies changes in the volume of the monocyte population that can aid in detecting patients with sepsis or at risk for sepsis.

"While competitors typically eliminate some features and capabilities for the mid-volume market, Beckman Coulter retains as many high-volume analyzer capabilities and features as possible," noted John Scarpa Industry Analyst. "The instrument leverages the company's experience in hematology innovation and complements its broad hematology portfolio, including the DxH 520 for low-volume, the DxH 900 for high-volume, and the DxH connected workcell solutions for ultra-high-volume facilities."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

"We are truly honored to receive this important industry recognition," said Peter Soltani, Ph.D., senior vice president and general manager of hematology at Beckman Coulter. "The DxH 690T is a key part of our hematology solutions portfolio and innovation strategy to deliver the power and technology small-, medium- and large-volume laboratories need to make more informed clinical decisions that help improve patient outcomes."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter is committed to advancing healthcare for every person by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of our teams to enhance the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving healthcare outcomes. Our diagnostic systems are used in complex biomedical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. Beckman Coulter offers a unique combination of people, processes and solutions designed to elevate the performance of clinical laboratories and healthcare networks. We do this by accelerating care with a menu that matters, bringing the benefit of automation to all, delivering greater insights through clinical informatics and unlocking hidden value through performance partnership. An operating company of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) since 2011, Beckman Coulter is headquartered in Brea, Calif., and has more than 11,000 global associates working diligently to make the world a healthier place. For more information, visit www.BeckmanCoulter.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

