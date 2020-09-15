Federos, a leading provider of AI-optimized solutions that assure availability and performance of critical networks and services for many of the world's largest service providers and enterprises, continued its ongoing investment in corporate growth and announced Ashley Fleeman as the latest addition to its worldwide sales team. Mr. Fleeman brings more than 30 years of OSS/BSS and service assurance software experience to Federos.

Since implementing its new structure and leadership earlier this year, Federos has been investing significantly in Assure1, its flagship product, and its development and service delivery teams. Along with making hires like Mr. Fleeman, the company is executing on an extensive development plan to expand its AI/Machine Learning capabilities, greatly increase the Assure1 portfolio of microservices and integrations, and provide highly focused service offerings.

Mr. Fleeman joins Federos from gen-E LLC, where he led cloud service assurance and machine learning sales efforts in North America targeting telecommunications, utility, financial, and government customers. For six years he led OSS/BSS sales for NetBoss Technologies, Inc. across North America and Europe, successfully growing new and existing accounts. In the prior 20 years, he held senior sales, product management, and program management positions with Harris Corporation and ADC Metrica. He will be based in Southeast USA.

"Ashley is a great addition to the strong Federos team we've built," said Keith Buckley, CEO of Federos. "The knowledge and skills he brings from his successful industry roles significantly enhance the strategic investment we've made in our core products and the team that delivers them. We look forward to his contributions that will expand our customer base of top-tier organizations around the world."

About Federos

Federos is a leading provider of AI-optimized assurance, analytics and automation solutions that monitor and manage the performance of critical networks and services.

Our solutions ensure the delivery of digital services that businesses rely on by observing, analyzing and acting on incidents that can cause widespread outages, SLA violations and customer churn.

Our customers are global Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and other enterprises with complex and large-scale networks. We help them transform their operations to reduce costs, grow revenue streams, improve operational efficiency and deliver exceptional customer service.

For more information on Federos, please see: https://www.federos.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005448/en/

Contacts:

Donna Bastien, Public Relations

303-880-4904

dbastien@federos.com