Lead Shark: Brandon Santana's Policy Engine System: Helping Insurance Agents Get Booked Final Expense Appointments

LAWNDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / Brandon Santana, 22-year-old entrepreneur from Los Angeles California, revolutionized the way on how insurance agents conduct their business. Since he was a child, Brandon had always dreamt of becoming an entrepreneur and deviated from the traditional path of education, going to college and getting a 9-5. Once he graduated from high school from age 17, he went on to his local community college where he took several classes and experimented with several majors but never found interest. He finds that the educational system lacks the basics of entrepreneurship - sales, marketing, and branding.

At age 20, Brandon dropped out of college to pursue entrepreneurship, getting in business for himself experimenting in dropshipping, online advertising, e-commerce, and learning the world of digital marketing. He invested in online courses, live training events, and getting mentors.

Brandon started his own company called Leadshark where he initially helped business owners get new customers using his digital marketing strategies. It wasn't until he found the insurance industry where he really ventured into helping insurance agents. He noticed a major problem with the existing market, where as agents would go and buy leads from vendors and a majority of the time vendors compromise lead quality to keep margins and profits, which in turn hurts the agents.

The worst part about this is that agents would have to spend hundreds of dollars on low quality leads which in turn the agents would have to manually set their own appointments, do all the follow up, and all the rescheduling. That is no way to run and scale a successful business.

Brandon created the Policy Engine System where he helps final expense agents get 25-50 pre-qualified appointments with people already looking for insurance. It automated the agents business by 80% so the agents can focus on just the sales process.

Brandon's system is literally turn-key, where agents no longer have to spend so much time on lead generation and they can just focus on getting in front of prospects. His system works like this: Brandon generates the leads using online marketing campaigns, then his ISA team comes in and calls/qualifies the leads within the first 5 minutes and follows up with the leads for at least 90 days. Once a lead has been qualified it is then booked on the agents calendar so all that is left to do for the agent is to just show up to that appointment.

