Law Offices of Rajeev K. Bajaj: Criminal Defense Attorney Rajeev K. Bajaj Reliable and Safe During Covid-19 Pandemic

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / Experienced Chicago Criminal Defense Attorney Rajeev K. Bajaj continues reliable representation and safe best practices for clients while following health guidelines in this new landscape.

As the global pandemic has drastically changed the way businesses operate and service providers support their customers, many may be experiencing anxiety regarding the status of their legal matters. "Being accused of a crime can be a traumatic experience," said Bajaj. "I want to reassure my clients that I'm here for them and taking every precaution, so that's one less thing they have to worry about."

The Law Offices of Rajeev K. Bajaj offers teleconferences, video calls, and in-person meetings. A recent article published by the American Bar Association, citing a list of best practices to adapt to this new normal, addresses attorneys' responsibilities as it relates to providing secure communication. The Law Offices of Rajeev K. Bajaj continues to keep abreast of the technology needed to provide remote services, without inadvertently compromising confidentiality.

"Even amid the pandemic people are still in need of legal representation and we are committed to provide the best level of service remotely," affirmed Bajaj. "When appropriate, I'm also seeing clients at the office but in keeping with health guidelines, it's restricted to one person at a time."

About Law Offices of Rajeev K. Bajaj

Practice areas of the Law Offices of Rajeev K. Bajaj include federal defense, drug possession, DUI, domestic violence, fraud and criminal defense. Rajeev K. Bajaj is licensed in Indiana and Illinois. For more information, please call,773-999-9599 or visit https://criminaldefensecounselors.com. The office is located at 3245 West Fullerton Ave., Chicago, IL 60647.

