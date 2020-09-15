According to Coherent Market Insights, the North America Europe age-related macular degeneration therapeutics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9,958.7 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the North America Europe Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapeutics Market:

Key trends in the market are the increasing prevalence of age-related macular degeneration, the increasing number of approvals and launches of therapeutics for treatment of age-related macular degeneration, and strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and agreements by key players. These factors are expected to aid growth of the market.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020, the prevalence of age-related macular degeneration in the U.S. is roughly 85-90% dry age-related macular degeneration and 10-15% wet age-related macular degeneration.

Moreover, the increasing number of approvals and launches of age-related macular degeneration therapeutics is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) Prior-Approval Supplement (PAS) for the EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection prefilled syringe.

Furthermore, adoption of strategic acquisitions by key players is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2020, Gemini Therapeutics and Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI) entered a research collaboration to expand, explore, and discover new targets for treatment of age-related macular degeneration.

Key Market Takeaways:

The North America Europe age-related macular degeneration therapeutics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period owing to launches of age-related macular degeneration therapeutics by market players. For instance, in October 2019, Bausch Lomb, a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc., launched PreserVision AREDS 2 Formula mini gel eye vitamins for people with moderate to advanced age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in the U.S.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the market during the forecast period owing to high presence of key players such as Novartis AG, and the increasing prevalence of age-related macular degeneration. According to FIGHTING BLINDNESS CANADA, August 2018, every year, around 1.4 million Canadians over age 50 experience vision loss due to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the North America Europe age-related macular degeneration therapeutics market are Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Pfizer, Inc., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

North America Europe Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapeutics Market, By Disease Type: Dry AMD Wet AMD

North America Europe Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapeutics Market, By Drug Type: Aflibercept (Eylea) Ranibizumab (Lucentis) Bevacizumab (Avastin) Pegaptanib (Macugen) Verteporfin (Visudyne) Brolucizumab (Beovu) Supplements Others

North America Europe Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapeutics Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

North America Europe Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapeutics Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe



