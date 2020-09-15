The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 15
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 14 September 2020 was 1358.55p (ex income) 1359.78p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
15 September 2020
